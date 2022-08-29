Giants news, 8/29: Tyrod Taylor, Daniel Bellinger leave Jets loss with injuries

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

BBV's Ed Valentine gives his view on Kenny Golladay “as a player who can’t be cut. He carries a $21.15 million cap hit that rises to $25.4 million if he is released.” The issue of his status on the roster came after postgame comments from head coach Brian Daboll.”

Below are the two statements Daboll made.

“He’s done a good job with what we’ve asked him to do. He’s competed. And he’s played multiple spots for us. He’s continuing to learn our offense,” Daboll said. “I think he’s done a good job of learning it. I know numbers and catches and all that, I’ve got all that, but he’s done what we’ve asked him to do.”

Daboll said his “talk about everybody” comment was not meant to indicate the Giants would think about moving on from Golladay, cost or no cost.

“’I’m just saying I’m not going to commit to anybody being on the roster or not on the roster until I sit down with Joe and have a conversation with Joe,” Daboll said. “I mean we have a lot to talk about at a lot of different positions. That’s really not what I meant. I’m just saying in general we have a lot of conversations to have.”

The New York Giants lost the New York Jets, 31-27, on Sunday at MetLife Stadium, finishing the preseason 2-1. With the scored tied 24-24 with 7:19 to play the Giants moved to the Jets’ 31-yard line and Ryan Santoso drilled a 49-yard field goal for the go-ahead points with 2:02 to play. The drive went 54 yards in 10 plays. But the Jets rallied back and went ahead on a 5-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Chris Streveler to wide receiver Calvin Jackson with 22 seconds left.

But the main story was injuries continuing to mount for the Giants. Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor started in place of Daniel Jones, but left the game in the first quarter. after taking a big hit from Michael Clemons of the Jets. Taylor, after jogging off the field was carted to the locker room, was ruled out with a back injury.

Two other players were ruled out after the first half with concussions: Defensive end Jalyn Holmes and tight end Daniel Bellinger.

The hit that knocked Giants QB Tyrod Taylor out of the game

Michael Clemons may be the most ferocious player the Jets have had in a very long time. And it's still the preseason.



Tyrod Taylor jogged off the field but Giants taking him for further evaluation. pic.twitter.com/TKlB8OSlGP — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) August 28, 2022

There are questions about who will, and will not, make the roster at almost every position for the Giants. That means dozens of players who were in uniform Sunday don’t know if they will have a Giants’ practice jersey on Tuesday. Or, if they will be ending up elsewhere. Or, sadly, if their NFL lives are over.

BBV's Ed Valentine had post game thoughts on those fighting for a roster spot, including WRs Darius Slayton and Alex Bachman, offensive lineman Eric Smith, linebacker Austin Calitro, defensive linemen Oshane Ximines, quarterback Davis Webb, and cornerback Harrison Hand.

As for veterans, CBSSports Cody Benjamin has Tyrod Taylor rated ninth. “New York is overpaying considering he's struggled to even stay healthy coming off the bench in recent years, and he's not particularly accurate despite a tendency for short-area passing. Still, he's been a serviceable starter before, and he can move,” wrote Benjamin

Chuck Pagano, a long-time defensive assistant and former head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, is one of those football lifers. He’s known New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale for many years and chimed in on his friend/rival’s coaching philosophy.

“Wink Martindale gets off the bus bringing seven, eight, nine guys,” Pagano said during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. “He’s of the mindset that he’s always gonna dictate the tempo of a football game.”

One of BBV’s Nick Falato takeaways from the last preseason games is that Antonio Williams, Gary Brightwell, and Jashaun Corbin flashed through their duties when they played, and we now witnessed our first preseason sighting of Matt Brieda, who had three carries for one yard.

Breida’s snaps with the first squad were uninspiring but brief and suggested that he should be safe since he was quickly relieved by Gary Brightwell. The second -year running back missed the last preseason game, and he looked explosive. Brightwell earning snaps over Williams and Corbin is not a definitive indication that he’s above them on the depth chart, but one can speculate. Williams also saw first half snaps but had a bad fumble on a massive hit from Jets’ linebacker Kwon Alexander.

At 24 years of age and with only 23 games under his belt, Xavier McKinney’s resumé doesn’t scream out leader. But on the Giants’ defense, and with their secondary, that’s his role. And he’s embracing it.

“I’ve always been that way. I was that way at [Alabama] and this is just who I am,” the third-year safety said Friday. “That’s why I say, it’s not like heavy on my shoulders or too much on my plate. It’s not a big deal to me because I’m used to doing it.”

DE Kayvon Thibodeaux was off to a strong start before the unfortunate injury he suffered in the second preseason game. He will now miss three to four weeks and potentially some time in the regular season. When he returns, there are signs he will develop into the high-end edge rusher the Giants envisioned. Thibodeaux’s first step and long-arm move caught the attention of teammates and coaches this summer. His work ethic has, too. After a draft process in which a lot was said about his desire and brand, Thibodeaux has been nothing but professional.

“He’s come in and went to work,” defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said. “That’s what impresses me the most.” It gives the organization an even stronger conviction that he was the right selection.

Sills has stepped up his game in recent days after putting together a solid if not spectacular training camp this summer. He garnered praise in the Giants’ preseason victory over the Bengals and then followed that up with a strong performance in Thursday’s joint practice against the Jets.

“He’s an extremely hard-working guy who you can count on to be in the right spot,” QB Daniel Jones said of Sills, 26. “He’s a smart football player, he knows how to get open, he’s talented from a route-running standpoint and someone who I have worked with a lot.”

An offensive highlight for the Giants in the 1st half was this play by WR Wan’Dale Robinson

When Giants general manager Joe Schoen decided to hire Brian Daboll as head coach, he hoped their familiarity would pay off. So far, so good.

“I do think it’s beneficial now that I’m in this seat,” Schoen told The Athletic. “I never knew before I was a general manager. I didn’t know what it would be like. Before I hired a head coach, you’re sitting up there in the office, and it’s lonely. You’re working with people you’ve never worked with before. You may know people in the building, but you never worked with them. It was just a different energy for me and a sense of calm once Brian got in the building.

And a fond farewell (for now) to one of the best in the business, Newsday’s Bob Glauber

45 years covering sports.

37 years covering the @NFL.

30 years as @newsday NFL Columnist.

Thank you for following along. It was truly an honor.



⁃ 30 -https://t.co/JK91la2vNl — Bob Glauber (@BobGlauber) August 28, 2022

This week’s opponent

The Titans want rookie Quarterback Malik Willis to throw the ball and learn, but sometimes you just gotta do what you gotta do. A huge 50 yard run in the second quarter finally sparked the Tennessee offense as Willis completely flipped the field. Malik fell short of the endzone, and then missed an easy touchdown throw that ended up behind Mason Kinsey. He just ran 50+ yards though, so we’ll cut him some slack.

While the talk was about the big run that Willis had, Brian Baldinger praised this throw that saw the rookie drop his arm angle while getting hit to complete the pass

.@Titans @malikwillis to #TreylonBurks is a special throw . Recognize that Malik has talent and skill that most never have. NFL and #Titans are so fortunate to welcome this QB to Pro Football with extra butter. Can’t wait to watch the next 10 years #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/rJhyF4O3DH — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) August 28, 2022

Titans GM Jon Robinson said that Nicholas Petit-Frere has “kind of won” the right tackle job. NPF has looked really good since camp started. Hopefully, he is a guy that can hold down that spot so Robinson can stop stacking bad decisions on top of the Isaiah Wilson pick.

As for Radunz, the hope would be that he can give you something down the road. He was a second-round pick after all. There is a very good chance this is Taylor Lewan’s last year with the Titans. Will Radunz be able to take over at left tackle next year? Will NPF win that job and Radunz finally be able to play right tackle? Is Radunz a guard? These are all questions that Robinson, Mike Vrabel and their staffs will try to answer before the 2023 NFL Draft.

Around the league

Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson was shot multiple times in a robbery attempt, JP Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com reports. Finlay reports it’s non-life threatening, and Robinson is in stable condition.

Robinson, the 23-year-old third-round draft choice out of Alabama, appeared to be leading the running back competition with Antonio Gibson. He did not play in Saturday night’s preseason loss to the Ravens.

That was enough for Brady to get the game reps he needs to get ready for the regular season. Every preseason Brady was healthy, he played in at least one of the exhibition games. That's why Brady wasn't concerned when he left Tampa Bay for nearly two weeks.

"Everyone has different situations they're dealing with and we all have unique challenges to our lives," Brady said after Saturday's preseason finale against the Indianapolis Colts. "I'm 45 years old, man. There's a lot of shit going on, so you just have to try and figure out life the best you can. You know, it's a continuous process."

The Buffalo Bills released punter Matt Araiza two days after a civil lawsuit was filed alleging he and two of his former San Diego State teammates gang raped a minor. All three are accused of rape, gender violence and false imprisonment.

“This is bigger than football,” Bills general manager Brandon Beane said Saturday night. “Let’s just step back and [let Araiza] go handle this. That’s what we thought was most important.”

It may not matter once the counting games begin in two weeks, but the Baltimore Ravens extended their NFL-record streak of preseason wins to 23 with their 17-15 victory over the Washington Commanders on Saturday evening. The Ravens previously beat the Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals earlier this preseason to get to this point.

The last time the Ravens lost a preseason game was in 2015, when the team's current star quarterback, Lamar Jackson, was still in his freshman year at Louisville, so things have changed a lot in Baltimore since the last time the team dropped a preseason contest.

The Miami Dolphins have signed veteran outside linebacker Trey Flowers following a workout with the team last week. Flowers spent the last three seasons with the Detroit Lions. He was released earlier in the offseason after finishing last year on injured reserve.

In case you missed it

