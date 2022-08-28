Kenny Golladay’s quiet preseason can’t cost him his job, can it?

Many New York Giants’ starters did not play Sunday. One who did was wide receiver Kenny Golladay, in the second year of a four-year, $72 million contract.

Golladay had a forgettable day, something that has been all too commonplace since he joined the Giants a season ago.

He played roughly a quarter. The only time he was targeted, a scrambling Tyrod Taylor threw an ill-advised pass in his direction that was intercepted by Michael Carter of the New York Jets.

Some also questioned Golladay’s efforts on the first play of the game, when he failed to throw a block on a running play.

Head coach Brian Daboll said “all of those receivers are competing” when asked why Golladay was in the game when Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley, Andrew Thomas and Evan Neal did not play.

Does that mean Golladay’s roster spot is in jeopardy?

“Kenny’s had a good camp,” Daboll said. “(General Manager) Joe (Schoen) and I will sit back, we’ll talk about everybody.”

Golladay had only one reception for 6 yards this preseason. He had only 37 receptions for 521 yards and no touchdowns last year.

“He’s done a good job with what we’ve asked him to do. He’s competed. And he’s played multiple spots for us. He’s continuing to learn our offense,” Daboll said. “I think he’s done a good job of learning it. I know numbers and catches and all that, I’ve got all that, but he’s done what we’ve asked him to do.”

In reality, Golladay is a player who can’t be cut. He carries a $21.15 million cap hit that rises to $25.4 million if he is released.

Daboll said his “talk about everybody” comment was not meant to indicate the Giants would think about moving on from Golladay, cost or no cost.

“’I’m just saying I’m not going to commit to anybody being on the roster or not on the roster until I sit down with Joe and have a conversation with Joe,” Daboll said. “I mean we have a lot to talk about at a lot of different positions. That’s really not what I meant. I’m just saying in general we have a lot of conversations to have.”