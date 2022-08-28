Giants-Jets final score: Giants lose preseason finale, 31-27

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants lost the New York Jets, 31-27, on Sunday at MetLife Stadium, finishing the preseason 2-1.

With the scored tied 24-24 with 7:19 to play the Giants moved to the Jets’ 31-yard line and Ryan Santoso drilled a 49-yard field goal for the go-ahead points with 2:02 to play. The drive went 54 yards in 10 plays.

The Jets drove 76 yards in 10 plays. Quarterback Chris Streveler hit wide receiver Calvin Jackson for a game-winning 5-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal at the 5-yard line with :22.

Making their bids

A few players had good days in bids to make the 53-man roster.

Quarterback Davis Webb went 30 of 38 for 202 yards and a touchdown. He led the Giants to three scoring drives — two touchdowns and a field goal — in the second half.

Linebacker Austin Calitro had a fumble recovery, 35-yard interception return for a touchdown, and a tackle for loss.

Safety Nate Meadors had a team-leading 11 tackles, seven of them solo. Meadors also had an interception negated by a penalty. There is good and bad in Meadors’ tackling total, since in reality you never want a safety being a team’s leading tackler.

Undrafted rookie free agent running back Jashaun Corbin had immediate third-quarter impact after not playing in the first half. Corbin had 43 yards on a 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, 18 rushing on four carries and 25 receiving on two catches. He also scored the touchdown on a 1-yard run. Corbin ended up with six carries for 23 yards and five receptions for 33 more.

Injury news

Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor started in place of Daniel Jones, but left the game in the first quarter. after taking a big hit from Michael Clemons of the Jets. Taylor jogged off the field, but was carted to the locker room. Taylor was said to have suffered a back injury.

Defensive end Jalyn Holmes left the game in the second quarter to be evaluated for a concussion. He did not return.

Tight end Daniel Bellinger left the field late in the first half to be evaluated for a concussion. Bellinger did not return.

Who did not play?

The following players were ruled out on Friday:

WR Sterling Shepard, WR C.J. Board, OL Shane Lemieux, OL Joshua Ezeudu, OL Ben Bredeson, OL Garrett McGhin, OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux, OLB Azeez Ojulari, OLB Elerson Smith, CB Rodarius Williams, S Dane Belton, PK Graham Gano.

Offensively, Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley, Andrew Thomas, Mark Glowinski, Kadarius Toney and Evan Neal did not play.

Defensively, Dexter Lawrence, Leonard Williams, Xavier McKinney, Julian Love and Adoree’ Jackson did not play.

What’s next?

NFL teams have to trim their rosters to the 53-player regular season limit by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Aug. 30. After that, the Giants will spend their time prepping for the Sept. 11 preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans.