How to watch Giants vs. Jets: Game time, TV channel, online streaming, odds, announcers, more

The New York Giants are (technically) the visiting team as they take on the cross-town rival New York Jets Sunday afternoon at Met Life Stadium in their preseason finale.

Giants’ quarterback Daniel Jones has looked better in his two preseason appearances than he has working against the Giants’ defense in practice. That trend continued on Thursday when he went 14 of 15 against the Jets.

Before wide receiver Collin Johnson was lost for the season this week, coach Brian Daboll had said that Johnson and David Sills were not only pushing for roster spots, but for playing time. Sills had a big day at practice, running with the first-team offense, aligned most often in a three-receiver package with Golladay and Richie James

Meanwhile, EDGE Azeez Ojulari, who left practice early with a lower body injury, underwent an MRI and is expected to be OK, per NFL Network’s Ian Rappoport.

Over in Jets land, wide receiver Denzel Mims has requested a trade.

The following players will not play in the preseason finale against the New York Jets:

WR Sterling Shepard, WR C.J. Board, OL Shane Lemieux, OL Joshua Ezeudu, OL Ben Bredeson, OL Garrett McGhin, OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux, OLB Azeez Ojulari, OLB Elerson Smith, CB Rodarius Williams, S Dane Belton, PK Graham Gano.

The following players are questionable:

WR Kadarius Toney, WR Darius Slayton, OLB Jihad Ward.

What you need to know

What: New York Giants at New York Jets

When: Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022

Where: Met Life Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Game time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS 2 | NFL Network | NBC-4 (Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross)

Radio: Sirius Radio (Channel 380 – Giants), SiriusXM Internet (Channel 823 – Giants); New York (WFAN 660 AM and WFAN 101.9 FM) and other channels on the Giants radio network

Streaming: Live stream fuboTV (free 7-day trial); New York Giants official app; New York Giants mobile website; Yahoo! Sports and NFL+ (out of market)

Radio: WFAN-660 AM (Chris Carrino, Shaun O’Hara, Paul Dottino)

Odds: Giants +5 Courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook

Follow us on social media

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio

Giants 2022 preseason schedule

Week 1, Thursday Aug. 11 — Giants 23, Patriots 21

Week 2, Sunday Aug. 21 — Giants 25, Bengals 22

Week 3, Sunday Aug. 28 — Giants at Jets, 1 p.m.