Giants at Jets 2022: Everything you need to know about preseason finale

Share All sharing options for: Giants at Jets 2022: Everything you need to know about preseason finale

The New York Giants close out their preseason Sunday at 1 p.m. ET with an ‘away’ game at MetLife Stadium against the New York Jets. The game will be shown on NFL Network and CBS (local).

NFL teams have until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Aug. 30th, roughly 48 hours after Sunday’s game ends, to set their initial 53-man rosters. That means 27 players will have to be told they will not open the season with the Giants when they face the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 11.

Head coach Brian Daboll knows this is a stressful time for players uncertain whether or not they will remain with the team.

“At this time of year, everybody’s kind of on – I wouldn’t want to call it stress. It’s important to everyone, just put it that way. And everybody knows it’s important to each person out there,” Daboll said. “And again, just the amount of respect that I have for the players. I think everybody deals with that in their own way. I tell them all they can focus on is doing the best job they can do. And that’s each and every day that we’ve evaluated since we’ve been here. And if you can do that, you can live with yourself.”

Daboll was non-committal on Friday about whether quarterback Daniel Jones and other Giants front-line players would participate on Sunday.

Stay with Big Blue View for all your pre-game, in-game and post-game coverage. You will find all of our coverage below.

Follow us on social media

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio