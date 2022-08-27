Giants news, 8/27: Saquon Barkley, Sterling Shepard, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Saquon Barkley ‘enjoying the game I love’

The Giants’ running back was asked about some of his combative public statements recently. His response:

“I would say that’s always been me. I mean, I guess just my mindset’s different. Just have a different mentality. And I’m just in a place where I’m thankful – blessed. And just taking one day at a time. I mean I really, I wouldn’t say anything triggered it, but I guess I would say just probably being out a couple of games the last two years. Just probably being fed up and not even with like the outside noise, but just even with having to sit out games and rehab and all that, all the bad stuff I guess you could say. I guess I’m kind of just fed up with that. So, that kind of just takes me to a place where right now I’m just happy, enjoying life, enjoying the game I love, and I just want to go out there and have fun.”

Sterling Shepard’s impact

The Giants are enjoying having the veteran wide receiver back on the practice field.

Barkley:

“I wouldn’t say the offense. I would just say the team. Everyone knows I’m a big believer in Shep; that’s one of my best friends. Obviously, just we’re closer not just as teammates, but outside of the team and outside of football. My daughter is really close with his daughters. And to see him back on the field brought a smile to my face. It actually hurt me when he got hurt in that game. I remember the play, and I was just like ‘Oh man. It can’t be. It can’t be.’ But to see all the work he put in and to finally get back on the field, it’ll just make the offense better. It’ll just make the team better because of his personality, his character, his leadership, and his energy. If anyone has anything to say about Shep, the first thing we talk about is just the way he’s able to light up a room no matter what’s going on. So that’s big, and that’s important. And I’m excited for him this year, too.”

Xavier McKinney:

“It feels great. When he got hurt and I talked to him, I told him how much I looked up to him, how much he meant to us as a team, how much he meant to me as a leader on this team. It was great to have him back. His energy is like no other. He brings a great energy, a great spirit every day. He’s just one of those guys you just love to be around, so definitely good to see him back out there moving like himself.”

