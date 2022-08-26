Giants Friday practice takeaways: Shane Lemieux, Daniel Jones, more

The New York Giants held a light practice on Friday, the team’s final preparation for Sunday’s preseason game against the New York Jets. Let’s get to some of the takeaways.

Lemieux availability

Starting left guard Shane Lemieux is unlikely to play Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans.

“I wouldn’t anticipate him anytime soon,” said head coach Brian Daboll. [Full story]

Who won’t play Sunday

The following players will not play in the preseason finale against the New York Jets:

WR Sterling Shepard, WR C.J. Board, OL Shane Lemieux, OL Joshua Ezeudu, OL Ben Bredeson, OL Garrett McGhin, OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux, OLB Azeez Ojulari, OLB Elerson Smith, CB Rodarius Williams, S Dane Belton, PK Graham Gano.

The following players are questionable:

WR Kadarius Toney, WR Darius Slayton, OLB Jihad Ward.

Daboll said Friday that he will not make a final determination on whether quarterback Daniel Jones and other starters will play until Saturday.

“We’re going to talk about it today after practice and probably tomorrow morning. And then we’ll have a feel of exactly what we want to do,” he said.

Here is Toney on Friday:

Assessing Daniel Jones

The Giants’ quarterback has gotten better as the summer has gone along. Here are some of Daboll’s thoughts on Jones.

“True pro. Works extremely hard. He’s in real early. Stays real late. He’s good with his teammates. He’s a good communicator. He’s improved every day since we’ve been here – I’m not just saying in training camp. Good young quarterback to work with ... he’s taking steps each day. He’s improving his eyes, his vison on this – whether it’s the second level the third level – his reads, his footwork, his ability to get to checkdowns when we need to. I think he’s seeing downfield clearly. Again, I think Daniel’s improved every day he’s been here.”