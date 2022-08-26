Shane Lemieux injury: Giants’ guard unlikely to play Week 1

Guard Shane Lemieux is likely to miss the New York Giants’ Sept. 11 season opener against the Tennessee Titans with a foot injury.

“Don’t expect him anytime soon,” head coach Brian Daboll told members on Friday before practice.

Lemieux suffered the injury in the first preseason game against the New England Patriots. He has not practiced since.

Could Lemieux begin the season on IR? In order for him to play this season, the Giants would have to keep him on the initial 53-man roster and then place him on IR and fill that roster spot. Lemieux would have to miss at least four games in that scenario.

So, what do the Giants do at left guard to open the season?

Third-round pick Joshua Ezeudu would be considered next in line, but Ezeudu is also dealing with an injury and has not practiced in any more than walk-thru situations since that first preseason game.

Ben Bredeson is another option, but Bredeson has missed the last week or so with a left elbow injury. His status in uncertain.

Devery Hamilton has been getting first-team reps at left guard. The 24-year-old has also been playing some left tackle. He was on the Las Vegas Raiders’ practice squad a year ago, and has never played in an NFL game.

The Giants also have veteran interior offensive linemen Max Garcia and Jamil Douglas competing for roster spots. Could one of them emerge as the starter? That seems unlikely based on the way reps have been doled out in practice.

The other possibility is that the starting left guard may not be on the roster right now. The Giants could look to fill, or at least supplement that position with a veteran who becomes free once teams set their 53-man rosters next week.