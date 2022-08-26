Andrew Adams release: Giants reportedly moving on from veteran safety

Andrew Adams’ reunion with the New York Giants will apparently be a brief one. After signing with the Giants on July 26, Adams, who spent 2016 and 2017 with the Giants, is apparently being released.

ESPN’s Jordan Ranaan is reporting that the Giants “want to go young” at safety and have been impressed by the play of undrafted free agent Trenton Thompson.

This decision could also be an indication that fourth-round pick Dane Belton (broken collarbone) will be back before the regular season begins on Sept. 11 vs. the Tennessee Titans.

Adams spent the last four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His release leaves Belton, Thompson, undrafted free agent Yusuf Corker and Nate Meadors as the reserves behind Xavier McKinney and Julian Love.

Here is a scouting report from Emory Hunt of Football Gameplan on Thompson, an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State:

Strengths: Excellent versatility on the backend. Can serve as your Nickel or Boundary corner, or any safety spot. Gives your defense game day personnel flexibility. Fantastic ball and coverage skills. His ability in man coverage really expands your defensive capability. Can drive on the ball rather well. Is a core special teamer, as he thrived in that capacity at SDSU. Areas of Improvement: Will be a 24-year-old rookie, 25 by the time the season ends in January. What you see is what you’re going to get from him in terms of upside potential. His work in zone can be a bit inconsistent; goes through bouts of indecisiveness with regards to rotations and when/ where pass guys off.

The apparent decision to go young here makes it fair to wonder if that is how the Giants will lean in all of their upcoming roster decisions. NFL teams have to set their initial 53-man roster by Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 4 p.m. ET.

More roster moves

In addition to confirming the release of Adams, the Giant on Friday morning announced tow other roster moves. Placekicker Ryan Santoso and wide receiver Travis Toivonen were added to the 80-man roster.

Santoso’s signing means that Graham Gano (concussion) will likely not clear the protocol in time to kick Sunday against the New York Jets. Santoso, a journeyman who has kicked in seven NFL games, was on the Giants’ practice squad in 2020 and was traded to the Carolina Panthers by the Giants before the start of the 2021 season. He is 6 of 8 on extra points and 4 of 5 on field-goal attempts in his career.

Toivonen was on the Giants’ practice squad for part of the 2021 season. He was waived on July 26. There was a spot open for a wide receiver after Bailey Gunther, claimed off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens this week, failed his physical and was subsequently waived.