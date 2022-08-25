Welcome to the Giants! Four new players took the field on Thursday

The New York Giants had four new players — wide receivers Jaylon Brown and Bailey Gaither, tight end Tanner Hudson, and cornerback Harrison Hand on the practice field Thursday against the New York Jets.

Brown, Gaither and Hand were awarded to the team via waivers on Wednesday. Hudson worked out for the Giants Wednesday morning and signed late Wednesday evening.

Moore said that getting waived by the Baltimore Ravens and landing with the Giants the next day was a “crazy experience.”

“I’ve been praying to God to help me get that opportunity because you never know especially being undrafted when you’ll get another chance,” Moore told Big Blue View after practice on Thursday.

Speaking of crazy experience, Moore said he got to New Jersey around 10 p.m. Wednesday, reported Thursday morning, got his playbook at 10 a.m. and was on the field participating in team drills less than two hours later.

“It’s not as hard as you think about because I love football,” Moore said. “I feel like anything you love it comes easy to you. Football is football at the end of day.”

Moore did admit, though, coming out of the huddle he did have to ask what he was supposed to do.

Moore spent last season on the Ravens practice squad. Gaither joined the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent, retired, unretired to play for the Pittsburgh Maulers in the USFL, then landed with Baltimore. Moore said he was “definitely surprised” to be waived by Baltimore after a strong summer.

What do they bring to the Giants?

From Kyle Barber of SB Nation’s Baltimore Beatdown on Moore and Gaither:

“Jaylon Moore had arguably the best training camp of the wide receiver group competing for the assumed No. 4 and No. 5 wide receiver spots on the Ravens 53-man roster. He consistently flashed during the one-on-one drills where wide receivers line up against a defensive back on the 40-yard line. Though the drill is tilted in the wideouts favor, Moore scored multiple touchdowns over the course of training camp against multiple cornerbacks.

“During camp, Moore saw reps with the first team and caught two touchdown passes from Lamar Jackson in camp. I had him as the No. 4receiver until preseason arrived, above 2021 fourth-round wide receiver Tylan Wallace.

“In the first preseason game, Moore totaled two catches for 15 yards.In the second game, he did not record a catch. It was disappointing and I think the lack of translating the standout performances in camp to the games resulted in him being waived early.

“Bailey Gaither was the player who became the talk of the football realm after beating first-round safety Kyle Hamilton in a one-on-one drill during the stadium practice.

“The video has since eclipsed 2.2 million views... Gaither never really stood out too well in camp. He entered late and had a good grab every now and again, but it never appeared he would break into the top five wide receivers. Ultimately, I think he’s a solid camp body.”

The Giants have to set a 53-man roster on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Five days from now. That makes this a short window for the new Giants to make an impression.

“Any opportunity you get I just feel like getting make the best of it,” Moore said.

Hand, who spent the last two season with the Minnesota Vikings, said it was “unique” to walk into a joint practice with the Jets on his first day.

“I believe there’s always enough time (to make an impression),” Hand said. “God is always gonna put you in a position to do what you need to do in order to go where you need to go. So no matter what, I believe there’s always enough time whether it’s here or anywhere.”

The Giants, of course, need depth at the cornerback spot. Hand, 23, was a fifth-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2020.

“You got to come in and compete, you know, do what you do, show what you can showcase, see where they can put you at? See what you can add on to the team,” Hand said.

Hand said he loves the idea of playing in an aggressive defense that asks its cornerbacks to hold up in man coverage.

“It gives you an opportunity, you’ve got the rush in there,” Hand said. “The ball will come out quick. If not, you got to stand there and cover like they want you to.”

Hudson’s presence brings the Giants’ total to four tight ends on the 80-man roster.

“There’s not a lot (of tight ends),” said head coach Brian Daboll. “It’s a good opportunity for those players to go out there and prove and earn the right to play.”

Hudson had a long catch from backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor on Thursday when the Jets appeared to blow a coverage, leaving him wide open.