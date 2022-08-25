 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Giants roster moves: Giants sign TE Tanner Hudson

The Giants add to their tight end depth

By Chris Pflum
/ new
San Francisco 49ers v Minnesota Vikings Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

The New York Giants announced the signing of tight end Tanner Hudson on Thursday morning.

Hudson, 27, was most recently on the San Francisco 49ers' roster, but was waived on Aug. 23. He came into the league as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Arkansas, and was signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the 2018 NFL Draft.

The 6’4, 239-pound tight end has played in 22 games for Tampa Bay and the 49ers with one start. He has 5 receptions on 12 targets, for 67 yards.

The Giants are in desperate need for tight end depth after losing Andre Miller to a broken bone, placing Ricky Seals-Jones on season-ending injured reserve with a toe injury and terminating the contract of Jordan Akins. The Giants also waived tight end Jeremiah Hall last week.

The Giants also announced that they waived interior offensive lineman Chris Owens in a corresponding roster move.

