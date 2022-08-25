Giants training camp, 8/25: Live updates from Giants-Jets joint practice

The New York Giants will host the New York Jets Thursday in a joint practice at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.

The intensity is likely to be turned up a notch — or three — during the practice, which begins at 11:30 a.m.

“Those guys are fired up,” said Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard. “It’s like who’s going to be the little brother. You know what I mean? So, we’re getting prepared for them.”

Follow the action via @BigBlueView on Twitter and via the Twitter stream below. Be sure to check back for a practice report, and any other news.

Find all the camp coverage you need via our Giants Training Camp StoryStream.

BBV social platforms

BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube