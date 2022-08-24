Giants injury news: WR Collin Johnson suffers torn Achilles

New York Giants wide receiver Collin Johnson suffered a torn Achilles tendon during Wednesday’s practice. His 2022 season is over.

Beat writers at practice report that Johnson went down with a non-contact injury. They noted that it seemed to be a lower-leg injury and he had to be carted off the practice field.

It is a cruel irony that an exciting young receiver would suffer a torn Achilles the same day that veteran receiver Sterling Shepard was activated from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list after recovering from a similar injury.

Johnson had been having a fantastic training camp and preseason. He had worked his way up to playing with the starters and seemed in line for playing time once the regular season started.

Johnson has 10 receptions on 12 targets for 123 yards over the first two preseason games.

Johnson will be placed on IR. He will join guard Marcus McKethan (torn ACL), linebacker Darrian Beavers (torn ACL), tight end Andre Miller (broken forearm) and tight end Ricky Seals-Jones (toe) on injured reserve.

Another move

The Giants claimed a wide receiver off waivers on Wednesday.

The #Giants claimed WR Jaylon Moore off waivers from the #Ravens, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 24, 2022

Moore is a 6’2, 190-pound receiver who spent last season on the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad.