Giants injury news: WR Sterling Shepard activated off PUP list

The longest-tenured Giant finally retakes the field

By Chris Pflum
/ new
Los Angeles Rams v New York Giants Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The New York Giants have activated wide receiver Sterling Shepard off of the PUP list.

Head coach Brian Daboll announced Wednesday morning that Shepard is returning to practice for the first time since tearing his Achilles late last season. Sheppard suffered a Grade 3 Achilles tear against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15 last season, ending his season on the spot and putting him on the shelf throughout the offseason.

Daboll said that “It will be good to have him [Shepard] out there,” and added that they’ll be ramping him up over the coming practices. The Giants’ head coach noted Shepard’s ability to play across the offensive formation, as well as his rapport with QB Daniel Jones.

Drafted in the second round (40th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft, Shepard is the Giants’ longest-tenured player and their most experienced receiver. When healthy, he’s one of the best slot receivers in the NFL, capitalizing on great short-area quickness and precise route running to create separation at will.

Beat writers had noticed Shepard running and being more active on the sidelines in recent practices, leading to speculation that he could be close to returning. That was further reinforced when Shepard wasn’t placed on the regular season PUP list during Tuesday’s cutdowns.

It’s about time the Giants got some good news on the injury front.

