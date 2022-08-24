Giants training camp, 8/24: Live updates from Wednesday’s practice

Maybe it isn’t technically training camp for the New York Giants any longer, but this will be the final week that media has full practice access. So, for the remainder of the week we will continue providing you with live updates.

The Giants practice Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week before facing the New York Jets on Sunday (1 p.m.) in the preseason finale. Thursday will be a joint practice with the Jets at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.

Big Blue View will not be in attendance, but will be on hand for the joint practice. Wednesday’s schedule is different, with coach Brian Daboll available to media at noon and practice beginning at 12:45 p.m.

Follow the action via @BigBlueView on Twitter and via the Twitter stream below. Be sure to check back for a practice report, and any other news.

Find all the camp coverage you need via our Giants Training Camp StoryStream.

BBV social platforms

BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube