Giants news, 8/24: Giants place 3 on IR, 2 on PUP on cut day

The New York Giants reached the 80-man roster limit required by the NFL on Tuesday with a series of mostly health-related roster moves.

The Giants placed rookie linebacker Darrian Beavers (torn ACL), tight end Ricky Seals-Jones (toe) and rookie tight end Andre Miller (broken forearm) on injured reserve. Offensive linemen Nick Gates and Matt Peart were placed on the reserve/PUP list. Players transferred from the preseason to the regular season reserve/PUP list are required to miss at least the first four games of the regular season.

Saquon Barkley is putting everyone on notice as he prepares for his second season removed from a torn ACL.

“Last year was more like, ‘Dang, the game was taken away from me.’ I never had a season where I didn’t go and play football,” the Giants running back told the “2nd Wind” podcast. “Now, it’s a kill mindset. Now it’s like, you know what? F—k everybody. I’m ready to go crazy.”

Sando touched on the New York Giants, a team he admitted he feels optimistic about. First-year Head Coach Brian Daboll and General Manager Joe Schoen, he attested, seem to have their priorities straight.

"You have a synched-up head coach and GM. These two guys were in Buffalo together. There aren't any issues between the two. They're not on a different timeline," Sando shared. "There's a chance to be competitive right away, which I think is important for your culture...There's an opportunity this year with the state of the NFC East to maybe be better than you might otherwise be if you were in the AFC West. I think that balancing of the short-term and the long-term is where the Giants are this year." Sando added that the Giants' recent first round draft choices – Andrew Thomas, Kadarius Toney, Evan Neal and Kayvon Thibodeaux – reflect the makings of a good foundation.

The man who started the debate on if the block that injured Kayvon Thibodeaux admits he got it wrong:

The hit on #TogetherBlue DE @kayvont looked bad when it happened and will result in the rookie missing 3-4 weeks and @richeisen put his hand up for his initial reaction Sunday night:#NFL #NFLPreseason pic.twitter.com/AyqfN55Z68 — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) August 22, 2022

Meanwhile, the fifth overall pick is headed to Alabama to get a second opinion on his knee:

Giants OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux, who is out 3-4 weeks with an MCL sprain, will visit with Dr. James Andrews for a second opinion, per source. No major surprises are expected -- second opinions are common practice for many players -- but the player will double-check the damage. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 23, 2022

“I would just say the five best or six best players or seven best, however many we’re going to keep. The guys that have been out there and producing, Collin Johnson, David Sills, they’ve stepped their game up. And they’re right in the mix, not just to make a team but to play,” Daboll said. “So again, like I said, everybody’s got to earn their job, earn their role, do a good job of the things they need to do, and make the most of their opportunities when they get them.”

While that may have partially been intended to compliment the excellent summer work being turned in by Johnson and Sills, it certainly also had to be intended to get the attention of a few other players.

Usually preseason games get worse as they drag on, but we saw a 24-point fourth quarter between the Giants and Bengals. Kayvon Thibodeaux avoided serious injury and Davis Webb engineered a comeback, but the star of the game was Alex Bachman.

The Wake Forest product caught 11 passes for 122 yards and two touchdowns — including the game-winner. I understand that we see these random preseason heroes every year, but Brian Daboll has to be intrigued by this weapon. He finds ways to get open, he doesn’t go down easy and he appears to have a nose for the end zone. I’m not saying I’d put Bachman in the starting lineup, but I’m going to be watching him more closely.

Love when the sidelines get hype for preseason



Sights & Sounds : https://t.co/Id2uC1Zev1 pic.twitter.com/puNcOZBLB1 — New York Giants (@Giants) August 23, 2022

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan opined quarterback Daniel Jones looked comfortable and confident in the pocket in the Giants’ second preseason game. His decision-making was sound. It was a strong overall performance by the starting quarterback and first-string offense, dampened somewhat by top pick’s Kayvon Thibodeaux’s knee injury. Jones went 14-of-16 passing for 116 yards with an interception that clanked off the hands of rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger. Jones’ third and final drive ended with a 2-yard rushing touchdown by rookie Jashaun Corbin. Despite competing against the backups of the Bengals and Patriots, Jones has completed 77% of his passes and has been sacked just once in the first two preseason tilts. Should he even play next week against the Jets? The crosstown rivals have a joint practice on Thursday before the final tuneup on Sunday.

Wednesday’s episode of Omaha Productions’ “Eli’s Places” has the former NFL QB travel from coast to coast in search of the “most magical, magic number in college football.” At one point, Manning begins to ask Coughlin if Manning could have worn No. 44 if he had attended SU. His former coach interrupts him before he can even get the question out of his mouth, to which Manning — and the crew in the background — laughs.

“I don’t think so, no,” Coughlin says. “Your great running ability, you might’ve got 45 as a number. But not 44.”

Boston College head football coach Jeff Hafley announced the addition of Chris Snee to his staff on Tuesday. Snee ‘04 returns to the Heights as an analyst; concentrating in player personnel and scouting.

“We are excited to have Chris join our staff and welcome him back home to Boston College,” said Hafley. “He was an All-Pro player, a two-time Super Bowl champion, and has worked at the highest level in player personnel and scouting. Chris will be a huge asset to our staff and our football team.”

The two-time Super Bowl MVP went on Julian Edelman’s Games with Names Podcast and talked about 2008 Super Bowl XLII. Via Games with Names Podcast, produced by Edelman’s Coast Productions and Superdigital:

“[Tom Brady] hates us. He hates my mom. If it weren’t for Olivia Manning, Tom would have like twelve Super Bowls probably.”

But when Saleh was asked Monday night why he decided to rest the starters against the Falcons, he revealed his true plan for the final game of the preseason Sunday against the Giants. And it’s not at all like the blueprint he followed a year ago.

“The ultimate decision came down to the fact that we’re scrimmaging with New York on Thursday,” Saleh said. “I do want to treat this week as a dress rehearsal. I felt like it would be a heavy load to play in this game. I would much rather get a good workout [before Monday’s game] with all those guys, which we did. Practice Thursday, have a dress rehearsal, and then call it a preseason.”

To reach the league-mandated 80-player maximum Tuesday afternoon, the Jets have released K Eddy Piñeiro, S Elijah Riley, OL Isaiah Williams and OL Caleb Benenoch and LB Kai Nacua.

Piñeiro signed with the Jets last December and made all 8 of his field goal attempts last season with a long of 51 yards. He made his one attempt in the preseason and both extra points. He connected on 9 of his 10 extra points. Piñeiro first signed with the Raiders in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of Florida before joining the Bears in 2019-20 and has made 86.1 percent of his field goals.

Riley, the Army product who was signed off Philadelphia's practice squad last November, started at safety in seven of the Jets' last eight games last season. He had 45 tackles and 3.0 TFLs. Riley first signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

The Jets won last night, but the performances were not all positive. Here are members of the team who did not have a good night.

Mike White: Through most of the offseason, I have thought White was brought back to be insurance in case the Jets suffered an injury at quarterback in the preseason and perhaps trade bait if they didn’t.I figured one way or another he would be on an NFL roster. White still might be, but it seems like he is doing his best to play his way off the Jets.

The earliest edge rusher Chase Young will play in the 2022 season is the Commanders’ Week Five matchup against the Titans.

Washington announced on Tuesday that Young, who is recovering from tearing his ACL midway through the 2021 season, has been placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list. With a change in this year’s rules, Young is now ineligible to play for the first four games of the season instead of six.

In terms of divisional races, the NFC East has quickly become the tightest race between the Cowboys and the Eagles. Dallas opened at -120, while Philadelphia opened at +300. It’s now become very close with the Cowboys currently +140 and the Eagles at +160.

Mitchell Trubisky has been the frontrunner to be the Steelers’ Week 1 starter since he was signed as a free agent in March. But rookie Kenny Pickett has made a late charge entering Sunday’s game. Mason Rudolph has also played well this preseason, but his recent slide to third-team work would suggest that — barring the unexpected — the job is either Trubisky’s or Pickett’s to lose.

“A lot of spots are going to come down to this work,” Tomlin said of Pittsburgh’s preseason finale. “This work is weighted differently, and appropriately so. The in-stadium work is significant, and increasingly so with the more stadium exposure you get. So make no mistake, this is a significant game for a lot of people.”

Jessie Bates is back in Cincinnati. The star safety returned to the Bengals' building Tuesday and will sign his franchise tag. The team later confirmed Bates signed the tender and will be placed on the Exempt/Commissioner Permission list, which allows the safety to have a roster exemption for up to two weeks.

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson underwent ankle surgery Tuesday and is estimated to return in approximately 2-4 weeks. The Chargers open the season on Sept. 11 playing host to the Las Vegas Raiders, then travel to Kansas City on a short week to play the Chiefs in Week 2 on Thursday Night Football.

Jackson underwent a non-invasive procedure to reportedly correct something that he was born with "so he could feel his best."

