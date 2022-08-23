Roster moves: Giants get to 80-man roster limit

The New York Giants reached the 80-man roster limit required by the NFL on Tuesday with a series of mostly health-related roster moves.

The Giants placed rookie linebacker Darrian Beavers (torn ACL), tight end Ricky Seals-Jones (toe) and rookie tight end Andre Miller (broken forearm) on injured reserve. Offensive linemen Nick Gates and Matt Peart were placed on the reserve/PUP list.

Players transferred from the preseason to the regular season reserve/PUP list are required to miss at least the first four games of the regular season.

Gates, rehabbing from his horrific 2021 Week 2 leg fracture, might not play at all this season. Peart is still rehabbing from a torn ACL suffered near the end of last season. Beavers, a sixth-round pick, tore his ACL Sunday night in a preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Giants signed Seals-Jones during the offseason, but he has not practiced since early in training camp. Miller is an undrafted free agent out of Maine who was trying to convert from wide receiver.

Teams must reach the 53-man roster limit by 4 p.m. ET on Aug. 30.