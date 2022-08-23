Giants news, 8/23: Debate over block that caused Kayvon Thibodeaux injury

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

As the Giants await Kayvon Thibodeaux’s injury fate, some critics and former players are debating whether the edge rusher was taken down on a dirty play. During the second quarter of Sunday’s Giants-Bengals preseason game, Thibodeaux appeared to injure his knee after a cut block by Bengals tight end Thaddeus Moss.

NFL Network's Rich Eisen tweeted "Penalty. Hefty Fine. Suspension. Nothing less is acceptable." A former Giant QB, now Commanders TE weighs in on the play:

Commanders TE Logan Thomas, whose knee injury was the result of a similar hit to one Kayvon Thibodeaux sustained yesterday, was asked about low hits today: pic.twitter.com/CvrSb3MV5v — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 22, 2022

Carl Banks also weighed in:

"It was not a dirty play, per se. It was a dirtbag play... I think @danorlovsky7 had it best: it's a legal play." @CarlBanksGIII discusses with @BobPapa_NFL last night's hit on Kayvon Thibodeaux on the latest Bleav in Giants



Episode presented by @betonline_ag ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/yymuvpelfs — Bleav (@BleavNetwork) August 22, 2022

Giants coach Brian Daboll acknowledged Thibodeaux’s block was within the rules and something his team also does.

“That’s the rules,” Daboll said. “They allow it. We do it as well. Gotta do a good job playing it. It’s tough luck. Whatever the rules are those are the rules.”

Beavers was one of several Giants injured Sunday night against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second preseason game. He suffered the injury while attempting to make a tackle on Bengals’ running back Trayveon Williams early in the third quarter. He was caught with his left leg straight and foot planted as he met the RB, likely leading to the injury.

Coach Brian Daboll after the game on WR Alex Bachman’s performance:

Coach Daboll on preseason win over Bengals and Alex Bachman's performance



Watch postgame interviews: https://t.co/5yWLa90uc0 pic.twitter.com/N5ptTJagiB — GiantsTV (@GiantsTV) August 22, 2022

BBV's Ed Valentine offers his stock portfolio on players such as LBs Blake Martinez and Tomon Fox, OL Devery Hamilton, QB Tyrod Taylor and WRs Darius Slayton and Kenny Golladay.

On Kenny Golladay getting zero targets in 21 snaps ...

“Look, unless you’re calling a, a screen pass or a jet sweep you really don’t have guys in spots that think the ball might go there as a first read. But I think Daniel did a very good job of throwing the ball where he needed to throw it making good decisions playing on time, playing under control. That’s the unique thing about a receiver or a skilled player, you’re not guaranteed to get all these looks. It’s predicated, at least how we do it is predicated on how the defense plays and our read progression. And I thought Daniel did a really good job with that.”

The Giants offensive tackles received top grades on pass-blocking from PFF:

Per PFF, Giants rookie RT Evan Neal allowed just 1 pressure Sunday night in 25 pass-blocking snaps. Andrew Thomas allowed 0 in 14 snaps. — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) August 22, 2022

Aside from the injuries, the most notable development Sunday for The Athletic’s was quarterback Daniel Jones’ crisp performance. Playing into the second quarter, Jones completed 14 of 16 passes for 116 yards, no touchdowns and one interception.

The lone blemish was the interception that went through tight end Daniel Bellinger’s hands on a crossing route. The pass was slightly high, but Daboll left no doubt who he viewed at fault for the turnover. “We need to catch it,” Daboll said.

A Baldy Breakdown with a spotlight on RT Evan Neal:

.@Giants @ENeal73 had a good night; except for 1 play. Neal & Glow just need more time together v DL twists but the movement in the run game and the ability to protect the “EDGES” was very good. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/mnzbJNOusc — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) August 22, 2022

This week’s opponent

Flacco is clearly going to be the guy for the Jets, getting 69% of the vote. It has been clear for some time that they view him as a superior option to White. You could even argue this was the case last year when they promptly traded for Flacco after Zach Wilson suffered an injury.

Connor Hughes of SNY reports that the team is planning to sit the “vast majority” of their veteran players. The team had two days of joint practices with the Falcons ahead of Monday’s game.

Quarterback Joe Flacco is part of that majority, along with edge rusher Carl Lawson, wide receiver Corey Davis, and wide receiver Elijah Moore are others who will not be on the field against the Falcons.

An organization that prides itself on youth—the bedrock of their entire rebuilding plan—will start the season with a 37-year-old left tackle protecting the blind side of a 37-year-old quarterback, assuming Zach Wilson's surgically repaired knee isn't ready by Week 1.

No team has ever started a game with an offensive tackle (either side) and a quarterback at age of 37 or older, according to ESPN Stats & Information, which has position data back to 1950.

Around the league

The Panthers on Monday named Mayfield the starter for the Sept. 11 opener against the Cleveland Browns, who moved on from the first pick of the 2018 draft after trading with the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson.

"When we started the process, we said we were looking at three things,'' coach Matt Rhule said. "No. 1, mastery of the offense; No. 2, situational football excellence; and No. 3, moving the ball and getting guys involved...Baker has made a lot of improvement, a lot of growth in all three areas in a short amount of time.''

The Cardinals and Bills agreed to a trade on Monday, with Buffalo sending offensive lineman Cody Ford to Arizona in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick. Ford joined the Bills as a second-round pick in 2019. He has started 29 of the 38 games he has played with the team and has seen time at right tackle as well as both guard spots.

Former Giants Justin Pugh and Will Hernandez are set to start at guard for the Cardinals while Kelvin Beachum is on top of the depth chart at right tackle. The team’s depth options have had issues with injuries, which likely explains why Ford is heading to the desert.

Based on all of the offseason movement, it’s not entirely surprising that the three teams oddsmakers and sources around the NFL identified as the favorites to go from worst (in 2021) to first (this season) in their respective divisions all come from the AFC.

PFF offered that the Baltimore Ravens, Jacksonville Jaguars and Denver Broncos are the teams most likely to jump from the basement to the rooftop.

Tom Brady did indeed return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' facility on Monday for the first time since Aug. 11.

The Bucs quarterback returns 11 days after being excused from training camp for "personal reasons." Late last week, head coach Todd Bowles raised eyebrows when he suggested there was no firm timeline on Brady's plan to return. A Monday arrival for TB12 became the expectation over the weekend.

Veteran quarterback Nick Mullens is on the move again, traded to the Vikings for a conditional seventh-round draft pick by the Raiders.

Mullens has started 17 games in his NFL career and may move ahead of Sean Mannion and Kellen Mond on the Vikings’ depth chart as the No. 2 quarterback behind Kirk Cousins. The departure of Mullens likely cements Jarrett Stidham‘s role as the No. 2 quarterback in Las Vegas behind Derek Carr.

PFN's Top 100 College Football Players finds the best of the best, previewing the elite-level talent expected to grace the fields on Saturdays this fall. At the top of the list is Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud, followed by Alabama EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Alabama QB Bryce Young and Georgia DT Jalen Carter.

