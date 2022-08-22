5 takeaways from Brian Daboll’s Monday media availability

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll hit a wide range of topics during a lengthy Monday afternoon Zoom call with media. Here are five takeaways.

On the Thaddeus Moss block that injured Kayvon Thibodeaux ...

As he did Sunday night, Daboll said he had no issue with Moss’s play.

“Those are tough blocks, two blocks that are coming from across the line of scrimmage within the tackle box. You got to see it and then you got to do a great job of trying to play with your hands. It’s unfortunate that unfortunate that KT went down. But, it’s part of the game.”

On the defensive alignment on the final play of the game ...

“Wink [Martindale] has done a really good job of implementing his stuff along with the assistant coaches that we have. Fox sitting there on the sideline and defending the sideline when they have no timeouts. It was a good play, obviously was a good hit. We want to make sure it’s clean, he led with the shoulder. But you know, it was good situational football. Good call by Wink and well executed by the players.”

On who will fill in for Thibodeaux ...

“Drew’s [OLB coach Drew Wilkins] done a good job with with all those edge guys. From top to bottom. Fox had a really good night last night, too, setting the edge, playing physical. Q [Quincy Roche]and big X [Oshane Ximines] and Jihad [Ward] and all those guys have really done a good job of understanding our system and making most of their opportunities when they get in there. It was good to have Azeez [Ojulari] back, too.”

On the idea of bringing in a placekicker following Graham Gano’s concussion ...

“Joe and I are gonna talk about that. We’ve had preliminary discussions on it, we’re possibly going to bring in a kicker. You don’t want to wear Jamie [Gillan] out, the different angles that he has to kick from. So, we’re in the process of talking about that, and we definitely could bring one in.”

On Kenny Golladay getting zero targets in 21 snaps ...

“Look, unless you’re calling a, a screen pass or a jet sweep you really don’t have guys in spots that think the ball might go there as a first read. But I think Daniel did a very good job of throwing the ball where he needed to throw it making good decisions playing on time, playing under control. That’s the unique thing about a receiver or a skilled player, you’re not guaranteed to get all these looks. It’s predicated, at least how we do it is predicated on how the defense plays and our read progression. And I thought Daniel did a really good job with that.”