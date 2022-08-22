Darrian Beavers injury: Giants’ rookie linebacker has torn ACL

The New York Giants have announced that rookie linebacker Darrian Beavers has suffered a torn ACL.

Beavers was one of several Giants injured Sunday night against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second preseason game. He suffered the injury while attempting to make a tackle on Bengals’ running back Trayveon Williams early in the third quarter. He was caught with his left leg straight and foot planted as he met the RB, likely leading to the injury.

The Giants’ sixth-round draft pick had been having a very good summer, flashing in both training camp and in the first two preseason games. Beavers played well against the run, which was expected based on his college tape, and surprisingly well in space. The rookie had been rising up the Giants’ depth chart and has been a reliable option in the middle as Blake Martinez works his way back from his own torn ACL.

Beavers and fellow rookie linebacker Micah McFadden had both been impressing thus far. Beavers’ season is over and he’ll be working his own way back for the 2023 season. He is the second rookie to lose his season to an ACL injury.

Coach Brian Daboll said Monday that Beavers had been performing like a player with “a bright future.”

“I’ve said this before, you just have a tremendous amount of respect for the players, because you see them on away games, or you see him early in the morning, or on the off days, how much they take care of their body. Obviously, it’s their tool,” Daboll said. “When something like that happens there’s a of emotions, I’d say for every player, and each player is different. You try to be there to be supportive. And do the best job you can in that regard. And you know, what’s next? And, and have your mind on what’s next and help the players in any way you can.”