Giants injury news: Kayvon Thibodeaux suffered a sprained MCL, per report

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that New York Giants edge defender Kayvon Thibodeaux suffered a sprained MCL against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Schefter adds that Thibodeaux’s ACL and meniscus are intact and that the Giants are anticipating a 3-4 week recovery timeframe. The team is still hopeful that he will be ready to play against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 11.

It was a scary sight to see Thibodeaux’s knee bend in a direction knees aren’t supposed to bend before he collapsed to the ground. He ultimately walked off the field, but was quickly ruled out of the game.

Thibodeaux suffered the injury on an ugly (but not dirty) play in which he took on a cut block poorly from a Bengals’ tight end. The rookie EDGE had most of his weight on his right leg as the tight end hit him low. While the Giants will be without Thibodeaux for several weeks, this is likely one of the best outcomes for a scary situation.

Thibodeaux was one of several Giants to suffer an injury against the Bengals, including K Graham Gano (concussion), WR C.J. Board (rib), LB Darian Beavers, and DT D.J. Davidson.

Stay with Big Blue View for updates on the Giants’ other injured players as we get them.