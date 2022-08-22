Giants news, 8/22: Kayvon Thibodeaux leaves game with knee injury

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Rookie edge defender Kayvon Thibodeaux left Sunday night’s preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a possible right knee injury.

Thibodeaux crumpled to the ground with 11:04 remaining in the second quarter after a running play from the Giants’ 15-yard line. The cart came on the field for the No. 5 overall pick, but Thibodeaux limped off the field under his own power.

The play that had Giant fans holding their breath. The team’s first round pick, Kayvon Thibodeaux, was able to walk off but did not return to the game with a knee injury.

The Giants have many important decisions to make in the next 10 days. By 4 p.m. Tuesday, like 31 other NFL teams, they must lop five players off their roster to reach the league maximum of 80. A week later, all teams must reach the regular-season limit of 53 players.

Expect the Giants to make plays for potential 1-for-1 trades in swaps of players that draw from respective strengths and weaknesses on the roster, not to mention those for their potential partners. It’s a way to match up needs without giving away foundational assets while being creative given the Giants’ delicate salary cap situation.

“It’s an ever-evolving process where every stone has to be [turned],” said assistant general manager Brandon Brown. “You want to make sure that you’re dotting your ‘Is’ crossing your ‘Ts’, whether it’s position need, whether it’s creating competition at all levels, you got to know what the marketplace is. Whether we’re looking or not, you got to know what’s out there.”

In virtually every training camp, there inevitably emerges one Boy of Summer who comes out of nowhere, an undrafted free agent defensive lineman such as Ryder Anderson who kept getting knocked down and kept getting back up according to the Post’s Steve Serby. And now Anderson, whose brother Rodney was a running back drafted in 2019 by the Bengals, is on the brink of realizing an improbable dream that was crystallized as a young boy by the sight of his uncle Mark sacking Peyton Manning in Super Bowl XLI with the Bears.

He is a 6-foot-6, 285-pound defensive end-tackle out of Katy, Texas, and Ole Miss and Indiana who has opened enough eyes to make you believe that he may have found a home with the New York Football Giants against all odds.

BBV’s Ed Valentine observes that as with so much about the Giants’ offense, it seems like every snap in practice is a referendum on the player. But for Neal himself, the goal is to keep moving forward and just get a bit better every day.

According to The Athletic’s Dan Duggan, there have been times during camp that the offense has been unable to function — last Sunday’s practice comes to mind — due to the breakdowns in protection caused by Martindale’s relentless exotic blitzes. Though the defense needs reps executing Martindale’s schemes and it’s encouraging to see the effectiveness of the blitzes, there’s a point when it’s detrimental for the offense to try to run its plays against such disruptive pressure.

Yes, there are benefits to facing such a challenge in practice. But the Giants won’t face a defense as blitz-happy as Martindale’s this season. Defenses are trending toward more two-high safety shells, which is the antithesis of Martindale’s attacking approach. So it would be helpful for the offense to at least get some reps against the types of looks it will see during the season.

This week’s opponent

New York Jets coach Robert Saleh can’t make up his mind on whether to play his starters Monday night against the Atlanta Falcons.

“I’m torn on it,” Saleh said Saturday after the second joint practice with the Falcons. “I wake up one day and I’m like, ‘OK, they’re going to play.’ The next day I wake up and they’re not going to play.”

Jets fans are hoping that wide receiver Elijah Moore will break out in 2022, following a rookie season where he had a slow start but ended up having some spectacular performances.

Looking at Moore’s splits from last year, it’s immediately apparent that he generated most of his production when QB Zach Wilson was out of the line-up. This becomes doubly intriguing now there’s a possibility Wilson could miss some time.

Week One of the preseason included a wicked — and late — hit by Jets linebacker Quincy Williams on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Williams drew a flag at the time, and a fine now.

It’s $10,609, the uniquely and specifically negotiated amount between the NFL and the NFL Players Association for infractions of this nature. The league essentially announced the fine on Saturday.

Around the league

In the first-ever “GronkCast” conducted in connection with a UFC event, UFC president Dana White boasted that he’d brokered a deal for Brady and Gronk to go to the Raiders — but that former Raiders coach Jon Gruden put the kibosh on it.

“I worked to put that deal together for Brady and Gronk to come to the Raiders,” White said. “And it was almost a one deal. And at the last minute, Gruden blew the deal up and said that he didn’t want [Brady]. And all hell broke loose, man. It was crazy and Brady was already looking at houses, and it wasn’t being said yet that Gronk was coming. So Las Vegas would have have Brady and Gronk the year that the Bucs won the Super Bowl, except Gruden blew the deal up.”

Panthers rookie QB Matt Corral will miss a “significant amount of time” after suffering a Lisfranc ligament tear in his left foot in the Friday night preseason loss at New England.

“I would assume it would be a while; I would assume it would be a significant amount of time,’’ Rhule said Saturday. “I’m pretty sure it will be a long-term injury.’’

The New England Patriots' wide receiver room got a little bit thinner on Friday night. During the team's preseason game against the Carolina Panthers, rookie second-round pick Tyquan Thornton appeared to suffer an upper-body injury.

According to multiple reports, the injury was to his collarbone. Per the NFL Network, the rookie will miss around eight weeks, but the fortunate news is that the injury is not believed to be season-ending.

"There's no more offers at this time, and I don't think there will be during the season," Smith said. "My focus has shifted to the season, so that's what I'm focused on right now. It's been an amazing four years and, hey, five, why not make it special? So, that's my plan. … My full intention is to play this season and whatever happens happens. Whatever it is I have to go through this season, I'll do it chin up, chest out, sunsets, no regrets."

