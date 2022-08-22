10 Risers and 5 fallers: Giants players whose stock improved or dropped after Sunday

Which New York Giants have seen their stock rise in recent days? Which players have seen their stock fall? Let’s take a look in our latest training camp ‘risers and fallers.’

Risers

David Sills and Alex Bachman — Both got ‘Kudos’ for their tremendous production on Sunday night. Sills always seems to be on the periphery of the roster, with good training camps/preseasons not quite enough to land him on the 53-man roster. At some point, if this season is so much about making a Daniel Jones decision, doesn’t Sills’ obvious rapport with Jones have to count for something. As for Bachman, I don’t know how he finds his way to the 53, but Sunday gave him a chance.

Azeez Ojulari and Blake Martinez — Both key defensive players, coming back from injury, made their preseason debts. Ojulari, who started camp on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list, played seven snaps and was a handful to block. Martinez, coming back from a torn ACL, played eight snaps in running situations.

Tomon Fox (and his parents) — Fox certainly deserved some attention for the crushing hit that sealed the Giants’ victory. Hey, it allowed this to happen:

Antonio Williams — With 5 carries for 26 yards and seven receptions for 46 more, Williams certainly helped his case for making the roster as one of the Giants’ backup running backs.

Backup offensive linemen (especially Devery Hamilton and Will Holden) — Hamilton proved his value and versatility for the second straight week, starting at left guard and then swinging out to left tackle. Holden, a veteran tackle added after Matt Gono was forced to leave the team, has now shown that he can also be an emergency guard and center. He played center the entire second half on Sunday, something he did for the first time in his career on Friday.

Jamie Gillan — Gillan has been the only punter on the Giants’ roster for months, and all along I still haven’t been certain he would win the regular-season gig. At this point, I will be shocked if he isn’t. Plus, the ability he showcased on Sunday evening to handle kickoffs and placekicks in an emergency adds a tremendous amount of value.

Collin Johnson — Three receptions on four targets for 41 yards, including a juggling, contested, 23-yard grab. The third-year receiver and former Jacksonville Jaguar continues to impress.

Fallers

Darius Slayton — The wide receiver was not listed among those Giants who would not play Sunday night against the Bengals due to injury. Yet, the fourth-year wide receiver did not play a single offensive or special teams snap on Sunday. Could that be bad news for Slayton and his legion of supporters?

Jordan Akins — The veteran tight end played only eight late-game snaps. Wonder if he should have a bag packed with roster cuts from 85 to 80 players coming on Tuesday.

Cornerback depth — I said this in the ‘Kudos & Wet Willies,’ but none of the backup cornerbacks stood out in a positive way. Zyon Gilbert played 52 snaps, but without re-watching the game I’m not sure he did anything good with those snaps.

Tyrod Taylor — After all the noise created last week when coach Brian Daboll said Taylor might get some first-team practice reps, the veteran was by far the Giants’ third-best quarterback on Sunday night.

Kenny Golladay — Twenty-one snaps, no targets.

Finally ...

A riser and a faller.

That’s the always fashionably dressed Emory Hunt’s jacket. His fits are always a ‘riser.’ That’s me making a really sweet coat look, well, not sweet.