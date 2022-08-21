Kayvon Thibodeaux injury: Rookie says ‘I’m good’ after knee injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Rookie edge defender Kayvon Thibodeaux said “I’m good” as he passed by media after leaving Sunday night’s preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a right knee injury.

Thibodeaux crumped to the ground with 11:04 remaining in the second quarter after a running play from the Giants’ 15-yard line.

The cart came on the field for the No. 5 overall pick, but Thibodeaux limped off the field under his own power.

Coach Brian Daboll said it’s “a scary time” when you see a player laying on the field.

“Any time you see someone on the turf, regardless of how they got here it’s hard as a coach to watch a guy go down,” Daboll said.

This is the hit that caused the injury:

Obviously, many thought the hit by Cincinnati tight end Thaddeus Moss was unnecessary, going low like he did toward Thibodeaux’s right knee. Daboll did not criticize Moss.

“That’s the rules,” Daboll said. “They allow it. We do it as well. Gotta do a good job playing it. It’s tough luck. Whatever the rules are those are the rules.”

Thibodeaux was certainly acting as though he is alright after being checked out by Giants’ medical personnel:

LB Kayvon Thibodeaux, the Giants’ 2022 first-round pick, appeared to hurt his right knee but waved off the cart. He did go to the medical tent.



Here's Thibodeaux walking around on the sidelines afterward: pic.twitter.com/U6XUMwZXuy — Jennifer X. Williams (@JenXperience) August 22, 2022

Daboll said he “can’t” rule out a severe injury for Thibodeaux.

“I think they’ll do the test tonight, MRIs and stuff like that and get a better feel,” Daboll said. “You hope not, but don’t know the answer to that yet.”

The Giants have already lost rookie offensive lineman Marcus McKethan for the season with a torn ACL and seen fourth-round pick Dane Belton break his collarbone. Undrafted rookie tight end Andre Miller suffered a broken forearm.

More injuries

Wide receiver/kick returner C.J. Board out with a rib injury, which was possibly sustained when he fumbled a second-quarter kickoff return.

Placekicker Graham Gano suffered a concussion, likely sustained when he had to try to make a tackle on a 73-yard Chris Evans kickoff return.

Rookie linebacker Darrian Beavers suffered a knee injury in the third quarter and was ruled out.