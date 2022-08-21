Giants vs. Bengals live updates

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants face the Cincinnati Bengals Saturday night at 7 p.m. ET (NFL Network/NBC-4) in the second preseason game for each team.
How to watch
What: Cincinnati Bengals at New York Giants
When: Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022
Where: Met Life Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
Game time: 7 p.m. ET
TV: NFL Network | NBC-4 (Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross)
Radio: Sirius Radio (Channel 380 – Giants), SiriusXM Internet (Channel 823 – Giants); New York (WFAN 660 AM and WFAN 101.9 FM) and other channels on the Giants radio network
Streaming: Live stream fuboTV (free 7-day trial); New York Giants official app; New York Giants mobile website; Yahoo! Sports and NFL+ (out of market)
Radio: WFAN-660 AM (Chris Carrino, Shaun O’Hara, Paul Dottino)
Giants’ connections
Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo was Giants’ defensive backs coach in 2018. He interviewed for the head-coaching job this offseason. Former Giants defensive coordinator James Bettcher is Cincinnati’s offensive line coach. Former Giants B.J. Hill, Eli Apple, Raymond Johnson III and Michael Thomas play for the Bengals.
BBV social platforms
