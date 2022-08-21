Giants vs. Bengals, preseason Week 2: Everything you need to know

The New York Giants host the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday night at MetLife Stadium ( 7 p.m. ET/NFL Network and NBC-4). Follow this easy-to-navigate StoryStream for all your pre-game, in-game and post-game coverage.

The Giants were expected to play starters for a quarter or more. They still seem likely to do that, but head coach Brian Daboll said Friday he was “re-visiting” the idea of playing offensive starters like Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley due to the rash of injuries on the team’s offensive line.

Cincinnati will not play its starters against the Giants.

Giants 2022 preseason schedule

Week 1, Thursday Aug. 11 — Giants 23, Patriots 21

Week 2, Sunday Aug. 21 — Bengals at Giants

Week 3, Sunday Aug. 28 — Giants at Jets

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.