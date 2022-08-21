How to watch Giants vs. Bengals: Game time, TV channel, online streaming, odds, announcers, more

The New York Giants welcome the Cincinnati Bengals to Met Life Stadium on Sunday evening, marking the second preseason game for both teams.

Last week, the Giants beat the New England Patriots 23-21 in a game where presumed backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor completed 13 of 21 passes for 129 yards and a touchdown to former San Francisco 49ers receiver Richie James. The Bengals, meanwhile, dropped their preseason game 36-23 to the Arizona Cardinals. A bright spot was the play of undrafted free agent Kendric Pryor, who caught four passes for 89 yards and a touchdown in that game.

Four current Bengals spent time with the Giants during their careers — cornerback Eli Apple (2016-18), defensive tackle B.J. Hill (2018- 20), defensive end Raymond Johnson III (2021) and safety Michael Thomas (2018-19). Meanwhile, Giants linebacker Darrian Beavers is from Cincinnati, was teammates with Bengals guard Desmond Noel in high school, and played at the University of Cincinnati from 2019-21.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, recovering from an offseason appendectomy, will not play in the preseason and is on pace to start the regular season opener on Sept. 11.

The Giants had planned to play quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley. Because of a rash of injuries at center and left guard, though, both may not play.

All of these players have already been ruled out by the Giants:

RB Matt Breida

RB Gary Brightwell

WR Kadarius Toney

WR Darius Slayton

TE Ricky Seals-Jones

TE Andre Miller

OL Jon Feliciano

OL Ben Bredeson

OL Josh Ezeudu

OL Shane Lemieux

OL Jamil Douglas

OL Garrett McGhin

DL Leonard Williams

LB Elerson Smith

LB Jihad Ward

CB Cor’Dale Flott

CB Rodarius Williams

S Dane Belton

What you need to know

What: Cincinnati Bengals at New York Giants

When: Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022

Where: Met Life Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Game time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network | NBC-4 (Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross)

Radio: Sirius Radio (Channel 380 – Giants), SiriusXM Internet (Channel 823 – Giants); New York (WFAN 660 AM and WFAN 101.9 FM) and other channels on the Giants radio network

Streaming: Live stream fuboTV (free 7-day trial); New York Giants official app; New York Giants mobile website; Yahoo! Sports and NFL+ (out of market)

Radio: WFAN-660 AM (Chris Carrino, Shaun O’Hara, Paul Dottino)

Odds: Giants -5.5 Courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook

Follow us on social media

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio

Giants 2022 preseason schedule

Week 1, Thursday Aug. 11 — Giants 23, Patriots 21

Week 2, Sunday Aug. 21 — Bengals at Giants

Week 3, Sunday Aug. 28 — Giants at Jets