How to watch Giants vs. Bengals: Game time, TV channel, online streaming, odds, announcers, more

The New York Giants welcome the Cincinnati Bengals to Met Life Stadium on Sunday evening, marking the second preseason game for both teams.
Last week, the Giants beat the New England Patriots 23-21 in a game where presumed backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor completed 13 of 21 passes for 129 yards and a touchdown to former San Francisco 49ers receiver Richie James. The Bengals, meanwhile, dropped their preseason game 36-23 to the Arizona Cardinals. A bright spot was the play of undrafted free agent Kendric Pryor, who caught four passes for 89 yards and a touchdown in that game.
Four current Bengals spent time with the Giants during their careers — cornerback Eli Apple (2016-18), defensive tackle B.J. Hill (2018- 20), defensive end Raymond Johnson III (2021) and safety Michael Thomas (2018-19). Meanwhile, Giants linebacker Darrian Beavers is from Cincinnati, was teammates with Bengals guard Desmond Noel in high school, and played at the University of Cincinnati from 2019-21.
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, recovering from an offseason appendectomy, will not play in the preseason and is on pace to start the regular season opener on Sept. 11.
The Giants had planned to play quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley. Because of a rash of injuries at center and left guard, though, both may not play.
All of these players have already been ruled out by the Giants:
- RB Matt Breida
- RB Gary Brightwell
- WR Kadarius Toney
- WR Darius Slayton
- TE Ricky Seals-Jones
- TE Andre Miller
- OL Jon Feliciano
- OL Ben Bredeson
- OL Josh Ezeudu
- OL Shane Lemieux
- OL Jamil Douglas
- OL Garrett McGhin
- DL Leonard Williams
- LB Elerson Smith
- LB Jihad Ward
- CB Cor’Dale Flott
- CB Rodarius Williams
- S Dane Belton
What you need to know
What: Cincinnati Bengals at New York Giants
When: Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022
Where: Met Life Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
Game time: 7 p.m. ET
TV: NFL Network | NBC-4 (Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross)
Radio: Sirius Radio (Channel 380 – Giants), SiriusXM Internet (Channel 823 – Giants); New York (WFAN 660 AM and WFAN 101.9 FM) and other channels on the Giants radio network
Streaming: Live stream fuboTV (free 7-day trial); New York Giants official app; New York Giants mobile website; Yahoo! Sports and NFL+ (out of market)
Radio: WFAN-660 AM (Chris Carrino, Shaun O’Hara, Paul Dottino)
Odds: Giants -5.5 Courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook
Follow us on social media
BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView
Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed
BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page
BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel
BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page
BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio
Giants 2022 preseason schedule
Week 1, Thursday Aug. 11 — Giants 23, Patriots 21
Week 2, Sunday Aug. 21 — Bengals at Giants
Week 3, Sunday Aug. 28 — Giants at Jets
Loading comments...