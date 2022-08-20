Giants news, 8/20: Evan Neal, vanishing offensive line, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Bleacher Reports uses Nick Falato’s Big Blue View breakdown of some of Neal’s training camp reps to — inappropriately — slam the rookie right tackle.

Valentine’s View: This is a classic case of a writer — in this case Alex Kay of Bleacher Report — basing something on what he has read and not what he has seen or observed. Yes, Neal struggled in 1-on-1s early in camp, and yes on Aug. 4 Nick pointed out some of his struggles.

It is, though, more than two weeks later. Yes, Neal loses a rep at times to Kayvon Thibodeaux, Azeez Ojulari or another pass rusher, but that is supposed to happen. Those guys are good players. We would all be wondering what was going on if Thibodeaux in particular never won any reps.

Because of the injuries at center, quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley might not play Sunday vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.

Why, it’s Darius Slayton, of course.

While nobody would accuse him of being a star, the veteran has been relatively productive through his first three seasons, averaging 610 yards and four touchdowns per year. Much of his regression over the past year wasn’t his fault. It had a lot to do with injuries at the quarterback position (Daniel Jones missed six games) and playing under three different offensive coordinators in three years. He’s never had a chance to get settled. The Chicago Bears might offer him a chance for a fresh start. Not only that, but they have one additional advantage. Tyke Tolbert is their wide receivers coach. He was with the Giants in 2019 when they drafted Slayton. He played a pivotal role in developing the young pass-catcher. A reunion might help make the transition as smooth as possible. Poles needs options at the position. He could do a lot worse than Slayton.

Taylor has had a good camp. And, he smells good.

Azeez Ojulari another 2nd-yr guy I’m super high on. One #Giants’ source told me: “Azeez can be a Pro Bowl caliber player for the next decade. Technically, he’s more sound already. Mentally, he’s sharp. Physically, there’s no answer for him. He’s much stronger.” (10+ lbs muscle.) — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 19, 2022

