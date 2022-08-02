 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Giants training camp, Day 6: Daniel Jones’ best practice, more takeaways

Let’s look at what happened on the field Tuesday

By Ed Valentine Updated
NFL: JUL 30 New York Giants Training Camp Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New York Giants have completed yet another training camp practice. Yours truly was not in East Rutherford today, but here are some of the notes from those who were on hand. Sounds like it was a good day — except for two picks by Adoree’ Jackson — for Daniel Jones and the offense.

After practicing in full pads on Monday, the Giants took the pads off on Tuesday as they worked on third-and-long situations.

Injury updates

No surgery for rookie safety Dane Belton (broken collarbone).

“It’s always tough. You feel terrible for guys that that happens to. But he is smart. He was having a really good camp, and doing a really good job with (Julian) Love and (Xavier McKinney) X when we were throwing him in there,” said coach Brian Daboll. “He’s diligent. I’d say he’s out there. He’s out there at walkthroughs. He’s out there at practice. He’s really good in the film room. Does it hurt that you’re not out there? Absolutely. But he’s really mature for a young player, too. So, as soon as we can get him out there, that will be great. But until then, we’ll work with whatever we can with relative to the meetings, the practices, the time on task is always helpful.”

  • Center Jon Feliciano was in uniform for the first time since leaving practice with heat/hydration issues last Thursday. He reportedly did not work in team periods.
  • Wide receiver Kenny Golladay worked in individual drills, but was held out of team periods. Perhaps just a little workload management.

Trickeration.

An Eli Manning sighting.

No chance for Tae Crowder against Saquon Barkley.

Haven’t read this very often. It has thus far been a rough camp for quarterback Daniel Jones and the Giants’ passing attack. Not today. Seeing lots of tweets like the ones below.

Nice to see the passing attack having a better day. You hope for progress throughout training camp, especially in a new offense, and this is a positive sign.

Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, though, tried to ruin an otherwise good day for Jones. For Jackson, though, this is encouraging. Catching the ball has never been a strength of his.

Jones, though, finished strong.

Daboll said Monday it’s not fair to compare Jones to Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills.

“Daniel is his own person. We’re doing the best job we can at trying to figure out the pieces we have around Daniel. What we can do well. We keep tinkering with that, that will be a constant until we get here into the start of the season,” Daboll said. “Daniel’s been working hard, but in no way would I compare Daniel with Josh. That’s not fair. He’s his own person. He’s working hard.

“Look, developing an offense or a defense or a team, let’s just say a team when you’re first starting out as a head coach, a new staff, new players, it takes a lot of work. And we’re still very much still a work in progress.”

Stars of the day

When Paul Dottino speaks we listen.

