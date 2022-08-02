Giants training camp live updates: Day 6

The New York Giants take the field Tuesday at 10 a.m. for their sixth practice of 2022 training camp. Big Blue View will not be on hand for this one, but we will continue to bring you all the coverage we can on our website, via the @BigBlueView Twitter account and on our podcast and YouTube channels.
Use the Twitter stream below to keep up with all of today’s happenings. The day will begin with Daboll meeting the media at 9:30.
Here is some of what has happened thus far:
- Oshane Ximines humbled by rough 2021 season
- Giants training camp, Day 5: First padded practice takeaways
- First big injury: Rookie safety Dane Belton breaks collarbone
- Ed had a 1-on-1 interview with second-year edge rusher Elerson Smith, who has had a good start to training camp. In Friday’s ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast, you can hear some of what Smith had to say.
- Giants training camp, Week 1: 5 Risers and 3 fallers
- Evan Neal: ‘Nobody can criticize me harder than myself’
- Giants’ Andrew Adams is no longer ‘wet behind the ears’
- Day 4 practice report: First fight, and a whole lot more
- Day 3 practice report: Offense falters under pressure.
- Day 2 practice report: A big commotion about motion.
- Day 1 practice report: New day for the Giants’ offense.
- Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen kicked off camp with a joint press conference.
Find all the camp coverage you need via our Giants Training Camp StoryStream.
