Giants news, 8/2: First padded practice takeaways for the Giants

"It’s all about fundamentals right now: leverage, hand placement, ability to separate when you’re getting grabbed and held. We’re allowing more things at practice: picks and twists up front, power rushes, attacking the defensive linemen when they jump up in the… Different things we’re allowing. So, this is where the game is played," said head coach Brian Daboll according to BBV’s Ed Valentine. "But today we’re looking for good energy. We place, I’d say, rules on practice. We’re not bringing them down to the ground. We got to take care of our guys. But want to be physical. Want to be in good position. Play with good leverage. Play aggressive. Move the line of scrimmage. Stop the line of scrimmage."

After his first spring work with the Giants and before reporting to his first NFL training camp, Bellinger in late June traveled to Vanderbilt University to participate in the second Tight End University, a specialized camp and the brainchild of Kelce, Kittle and former NFL tight end turned broadcaster Greg Olsen. For three days, Bellinger and other rookies, mid-level veterans and established stars gathered and analyzed all things tight end.

“It was unreal, because a year ago I’m watching these guys on TV, waiting for the opportunity,’’ Bellinger told The Post. “The next year I’m talking to these guys, chopping it up, talking about football and seeing how they do things. It was really cool.’’

Jerry Jones has said he would never sell the Dallas Cowboys. If he ever changed his mind, Sportico has it valued at $7.64 billion, making it the most valuable franchise across all sports. According to Sportico, the Cowboys have a $630 million advantage on the second-place New York Yankees. The Giants as the fourth overall NFL team at $ 5.73 billion, behind the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots.

An interesting tidbit from The Athletic's Dan Duggan: Toney and rookie wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson are truly being used as offensive weapons. It’s notable that they start individual drills by taking handoffs from Jones with the running backs before joining the receivers to work on routes. There will be all sorts of funky plays Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka devise with the versatile duo. Toney threw a pass during an individual period on Friday, which is another skill he brings to the offense.

Former Giants offensive linemen Geoff Schwartz offers thoughts on Kayvon Thibodeaux

This will be what KT needs to work on the most. When the OT closes the space quickly and he doesn't have time to get into his rush. https://t.co/uL7ZOs6BwC — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) August 1, 2022

Veteran scribe Peter King summed up his visit to East Rutherford that "the job this summer and fall is for Schoen and Daboll to begin building a solid base—with the tackles, with Kayvon Thibodeaux and McKinney keying a young defense. With or without Jones. The pain’s not over yet, but no one expected it to be in year one. Patience, Giants fans."

One of those future cornerstones could be Giants 3rd round pick Joshua Ezeudu

The Giants suffer their first significant injury of camp. ESPN’s Jordan Raanan is reporting that rookie safety Dane Belton has suffered a broken collar bone. Beat writers noted Belton’s absence from the practice field and he was later seen on the side of the field with his arm in a sling.

The site examines the New York Giants' current record prediction, projected win totals, prop bets, and their odds to win the division, NFC, and Super Bowl in 2023. Some of player props include:

Daniel Jones +800 for Comeback Player of the Year;

Daniel Jones regular-season passing yards Over/Under 3,650.5 (over -125, under +105); and

Saquon Barkley regular-season rushing touchdowns Over/Under 7.5 (-115).

Around the league

Judge Sue L. Robinson has ruled that Watson be suspended six games for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy. Watson was accused of sexual misconduct and sued in civil court by more than 20 women who were hired to massage him while he was a member of the Texans ahead of this year’s trade to Cleveland. Watson or the NFL could appeal the decision and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell would hear any appeal. Goodell could impose a longer suspension if he does hear an appeal.

After holding out of the first week of training camp, left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. is now planning to report to Kansas City Chiefs training camp and play the 2022 season on the franchise tag. Brown had been seeking a contract extension after the Chiefs franchise-tagged him in March, but he and the team could not come to an agreement before the July 15 deadline. The former third-round pick will earn a fully guaranteed $16.6 million in 2022 while protecting quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ blindside.

There will be no in-season drama regarding Deebo Samuel and his contract. The All-Pro receiver and the 49ers have agreed to three-year, $71.55 million extension (that can reach up to $73.5 million) that includes $58.1 million guaranteed. The extension will make Samuel among the league's highest-paid receivers, a group that also includes Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams, DeAndre Hopkins, and Cooper Kupp.

Rams receiver Van Jefferson saw a knee specialist Monday, and the doctor recommended surgery. Jefferson will undergo “minor surgery” Tuesday, according to head coach Sean McVay. McVay called Jefferson’s injury “a little knee tweak,” and while it is to the same knee Jefferson underwent surgery on during the offseason, it is in a different area of the knee.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray won’t be on the practice field for at least the next five days after testing positive for COVID-19, coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Monday. Murray's symptoms are considered minor, per Kingsbury. While the NFL no longer has COVID-19 protocols, the league informed teams in June that anyone who tests positive must isolate for at least five days, in accordance with CDC guidelines.

The new contract, which runs through 2025, is worth up to $13.5 million and includes $6.5 million in guarantees. Although that amount of money doesn't sound huge, it's an incredibly high sum for a punter. The total amount of the deal makes him the second-highest paid punter in the NFL, behind only Seattle's Michael Dickson, who signed a four-year, $14.7 million deal with the Seahawks in June 2021. Bailey's average annual salary of $3.375 million per year and his total guaranteed money of $6.5 million also rank second in the NFL behind Dickson.

