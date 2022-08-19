 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Giants practice report, 8/19: Takeaways from a light practice

Giants face Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday

By Ed Valentine
/ new
NFL: JUL 30 New York Giants Training Camp Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New York Giants held a light, ‘cards’ practice on Friday. That was partially because they have a preseason game on Sunday evening against the Cincinnati Bengals. It was also because they have a monstrously long injury list at this point in the preseason.

Here are some of the takeaways.

Daniel Jones might sit Sunday

Jones could probably benefit from some live reps, but considering the mess the Giants are in at both center and left guard keeping him out of harm’s way might be the prudent decision.

Brandon Brown talks about scouting players

The Giants assistant general manager spoke to media on Friday. He repeated the team’s “smart, tough, dependable” mantra. More about Brown’s media availability if the team makes a transcript available.

Kayvon Thibodeaux media session

The No. 5 overall pick spoke to media on Friday. We will have a full account of what he said once the transcript become available.

Not playing Sunday

Per tweets from Dan Duggan of The Athletic.

  • RB Matt Breida
  • RB Gary Brightwell
  • WR Kadarius Toney
  • WR Darius Slayton
  • TE Ricky Seals-Jones
  • TE Andre Miller
  • OL Jon Feliciano
  • OL Ben Bredeson
  • OL Josh Ezeudu
  • OL Shane Lemieux
  • OL Jamil Douglas
  • OL Garrett McGhin
  • DL Leonard Williams
  • LB Elerson Smith
  • LB Jihad Ward
  • CB Cor’Dale Flott
  • CB Rodarius Williams
  • S Dane Belton

Wide receiver Robert Foster also may have suffered a hamstring injury during Friday’s practice. That is a loooooong list of injured players.

There was this Friday from Newsday’s Tom Rock.

At least Kadarius Toney appears to be getting healthier.

In This Stream

Giants 2022 training camp: Everything you need to know

View all 100 stories

Next Up In New York Giants News

Loading comments...