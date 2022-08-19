Giants practice report, 8/19: Takeaways from a light practice

The New York Giants held a light, ‘cards’ practice on Friday. That was partially because they have a preseason game on Sunday evening against the Cincinnati Bengals. It was also because they have a monstrously long injury list at this point in the preseason.

Here are some of the takeaways.

Daniel Jones might sit Sunday

Giants coach Brian Daboll intended to play his starters + QB Daniel Jones on Sunday night vs. the Bengals. But … they’re on their sixth center. Their O-line is devastated by injury.



“At this point I do [think Jones plays], but we’re going to talk about it,” Daboll said. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 19, 2022

Jones could probably benefit from some live reps, but considering the mess the Giants are in at both center and left guard keeping him out of harm’s way might be the prudent decision.

Brandon Brown talks about scouting players

The Giants assistant general manager spoke to media on Friday. He repeated the team’s “smart, tough, dependable” mantra. More about Brown’s media availability if the team makes a transcript available.

"Biggest thing is guys that are smart, tough, and dependable"



Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown talks about what he looks for when he scouts players: pic.twitter.com/9IYSTQUjYE — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) August 19, 2022

Kayvon Thibodeaux media session

The No. 5 overall pick spoke to media on Friday. We will have a full account of what he said once the transcript become available.

Kayvon Thibodeaux says he's working on refining his skills in the next preseason game:



"Definitely just trying to refine and realize that you only have so many rushes and realize that you only have so many plays to dominate." pic.twitter.com/v8LDSRyKah — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) August 19, 2022

Not playing Sunday

Per tweets from Dan Duggan of The Athletic.

RB Matt Breida

RB Gary Brightwell

WR Kadarius Toney

WR Darius Slayton

TE Ricky Seals-Jones

TE Andre Miller

OL Jon Feliciano

OL Ben Bredeson

OL Josh Ezeudu

OL Shane Lemieux

OL Jamil Douglas

OL Garrett McGhin

DL Leonard Williams

LB Elerson Smith

LB Jihad Ward

CB Cor’Dale Flott

CB Rodarius Williams

S Dane Belton

Wide receiver Robert Foster also may have suffered a hamstring injury during Friday’s practice. That is a loooooong list of injured players.

There was this Friday from Newsday’s Tom Rock.

The good news on Giants o-line is Feliciano should be back soon and the folks I have spoken with seem positive Lemieux will be back if not in time for opener then soon after. But that still leaves them very very very very thin. — Tom Rock (@TomRock_Newsday) August 19, 2022

At least Kadarius Toney appears to be getting healthier.