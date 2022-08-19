Giants training camp, 8/19: Live updates from Friday’s practice

The New York Giants continue working through training camp on Friday with another practice at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. The day kicks off at 9:20 a.m. with assistant general manager Brandon Brown available to media. That is the result of a new league rule requiring NFL teams to make their No. 2 personnel man available to media twice per year.

Following Brown, position coaches will be available to media. Practice begins at 10 a.m. Big Blue View is not in East Rutherford, N.J. this practice, but we will be monitoring all of the activity and will still have a practice report and any other news for you.

Follow the action via @BigBlueView on Twitter and via the Twitter stream below.

Find all the camp coverage you need via our Giants Training Camp StoryStream.

From Thursday

BBV social platforms

BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube