Giants’ QB Daniel Jones says he had ‘non-football related’ neck surgery this offeason

New York Giants Twitter has been on fire lately, asking about the mysterious scar on quarterback Daniel Jones’ neck. On Thursday, Jones said the scar is the result of “a non-football related procedure done on my neck” and not anything to do with last season’s neck injury.

“Neck’s great,” Jones said.

Jones missed the final six games of the 2021 season with a neck injury. He played in the first preseason game last week against the New England Patriots, reporting no neck issues after being on the field for two offensive series and taking a few hits.

“It was all good, didn’t have any kind of issues at all so it was good,” Jones said.

About his training camp

Jones was 9 of 14, unofficially, on Thursday with a pair of touchdown passes. There have been some ugly days offensively as the Giants work through what will and will not work in the new offense they are installing.

“I’ve had good days and bad days, and a lot to continue to work on throughout it, but I feel like I’ve made progress and learned a lot in this system and will continue to do so,” Jones said.

“I think that’s part of playing any position, especially quarterback. You’re dealing with it when it’s not always easy, and you’re having to come back and play well, learn from the situation, and like I said, make a change and continue to improve. That’s a big part of the position, that’s a big part of playing football. I think it’s about learning and not repeating mistakes.

Jones said there is “open dialogue” between himself, offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and head coach Brian Daboll about concepts he likes and does not like as the Giants build their offense.

“I think that’s something that they’ve stressed to me throughout this whole process and I’m very comfortable doing that. There’s an open dialogue and we’re constantly studying that, talking about it, having those discussions, and sometimes it takes running things on the practice field, multiple looks at it against certain coverages. That kind of helps you figure out what it is, what you don’t like, and what you do like,” Jones said. “We’re going through that, and that’s a constant process of running the plays, studying them, talking about them, seeing if we can tweak something here or there or what suits us best. But yes, that’s been a good process.”