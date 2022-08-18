Giants injury news: iOL Ben Bredeson leaves practice with injury

New York Giants reserve lineman Ben Bredeson has left practice with an apparent elbow injury.

Ben Bredeson came off the field during the last 11 on 11 period. He's headed inside now with a wrap on his right elbow. Another blow to Giants offensive line. — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) August 18, 2022

Bredeson, 24, has stepped into a larger role as a reserve guard and center in recent days. He had been a consistent presence with the second string offensive line through the early part of camp, but rotated onto the field with the starting offensive line after LG Shane Lemieux left the first preseason game with a toe injury. Bredeson then moved over to center with the second unit later in the game and has since emerged as solid depth at the position as well.

He had been playing center with the first team after starting center Jon Feliciano left practice on Sunday (8/14) with an apparent arm injury. Feliciano was spotted doing walk-throughs during today’s (8/18) practice, but nothing else.

The Giants’ depth along the offensive line has taken a serious beating over the course of training camp. The list of injured lineman is getting extensive:

G/C Ben Bredeson (elbow)

C Jon Feliciano (arm)

G Shane Lemieux (toe)

G Joshua Ezeudu (unknown)

G Markus McKethan (knee/IR)

G Jamil Douglas (ankle)

OT Matt Gono (neck/left squad)

OT Matt Peart (ACL/PUP)

Stay with Big Blue View for further news regarding the Giants’ injury situation and any moves to shore up their depth before Sunday’s preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals.