Giants training camp, 8/18: Live updates from Thursday’s practice

The New York Giants continue working through training camp on Thursday with another practice at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. The day kicks off at 9:30 a.m. with coordinators Mike Kafka, Wink Martindale and Thomas McGaughey available to media. Practice, expected to be in full pads, begins at 10 a.m. and lasts until noon. Big Blue View will be on hand, so come on back for first-hand impressions once practice and player availability ends.

The Giants will practice Thursday and Friday before hosting the Cincinnati Bengals at 7 p.m. Sunday in their second preseason game.

