Joe Schoen: Giants ‘open for business’ as season approaches

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen told Sirius XM NFL Radio this week that the Giants will be “open for business” in terms of trying to improve the roster between now and when the regular season starts Sept. 11 against the Tennessee Titans.

“We’re gonna be open for business,” Schoen told co-hosts Bob Papa and Shaun O’Hara. “There’s some positions we need to upgrade, whether it’s the waiver wire, you can trade player for player. We’re going to explore all of those options over the next three or four weeks.

“Actually into the season we’ll continue to do that because you can get guys off practice squads, as well.”

Let’s examine what the Giants might be looking to do over the next few weeks.

The trade chip

Darius Slayton remains the seemingly expendable player the Giants are most likely to be able to get something for before the regular season starts.

I have often speculated that the still cap-strapped Giants might be willing to part with Slayton to get the $2.54 million in cap relief doing so would offer.

Could they get a useful player at a position of need in return? Maybe a late-round draft pick?

Slayton has spent most of training camp working with the second and third units. He got first-team reps in the first preseason game. It’s hard not to believe the Giants were showcasing Slayton to the rest of the league by playing him early, and by giving him a rushing attempt and two targets in five snaps played.

Areas they might want to upgrade

You could argue that the Giants might be tempted by quality players who become free at almost every position, perhaps with the exception of placekicker. Still, there are three areas I believe Schoen will be targeting.

Cornerback

Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale has said he is comfortable with starters Adoree’ Jackson, Aaron Robinson and Darnay Holmes. He has admitted he doesn’t have that same feeling about the backups.

Cor’Dale Flott, the third-round pick out of LSU, will almost certainly be one of those backups. As for the rest of the backups, that’s anybody’s guess. Rodarius Williams hasn’t practiced since early in camp. UDFAs Darren Evans and Zyon Gilbert? Recently-acquired Olaijah Griffin?

I have to believe the Giants will continue to scour the market for cornerback help.

Offensive line

There were questions at the beginning of camp about how the depth would play out. Those questions have been amplified by injuries. Matt Gono (neck) and Marcus McKethan (torn ACL) are gone. Shane Lemieux, Jamil Douglas and rookie Joshua Ezeudu are injured. Nick Gates and Matt Peart remain on PUP, with little likelihood either will help at the beginning of the season.

Players like Devery Hamilton and Ben Bredeson have been making the most of the opportunities presented by those injuries. Still, it would be surprising if the Giants don’t supplement that position with more veteran help.

Tight end

Aside from rookie Daniel Bellinger, this position is in a state of flux.

Rookie TE/FB Jeremiah Hall was recently waived. Ricky Seals-Jones is a ghost, having not practiced since the first couple of days of camp. Rookie undrafted free agent Andre Miller has a broken forearm Behind Bellinger the Giants have only Chris Myarick and undrafted rookie Austin Allen available to practice right now.

This is another area that could be in for an upgrade.