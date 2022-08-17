Giants news, 8/17: Brian Daboll expresses ‘full confidence’ in Daniel Jones

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

The New York Giants announced Tuesday that they have waived TE Jeremiah Hall, CB Gavin Heslop. WR Austin Proehl was waived with an “injured” designation. The Giants had until 4pm Tuesday to finish trimmer their roster from 90 down to 85 players. The decision to waive Hall comes as a bit of a surprise, as he possesses a unique skill set on the Giants’ 90-man roster.

The thing from practice that had everyone buzzing, even though Brian Daboll said emphatically that it was “absolutely not” a reflection on Daniel Jones, was that backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor might get some first-team reps in training camp.

“I learned from a pretty good coach a while ago, usually he doesn’t tell those guys when he throws them in because that’s what the backup’s role is. You have to go in on a split second,” Daboll said. “You prepare like you’re a starter. But the fourth play of a game, something happens, you’re in, you got to be ready to go. So, I don’t necessarily think we’ll tell those guys when that will happen.”

Brian Daboll says Tyrod Taylor "might" receive reps with the first-team offense. Is that an indictment on Daniel Jones?



"Absolutely not" pic.twitter.com/llRHGfDPg3 — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) August 16, 2022

If you strung together Jones’s 50 best plays from his first three seasons, you could be convinced that there’s untapped upside. But statistically, there’s really no precedent for a player being this bad through three seasons and then turning it around. According to the Football Outsiders Almanac, there have been four other quarterbacks who posted a passing DVOA below -10.0 percent in each of their first three seasons (minimum 200 passes each season): Jeff George, Rick Mirer, Tim Couch and Darnold. This history should not make Giants fans feel better about Jones’s 2022 prospects.

Back on the field today for the Giants was WR Kadarius Toney

The Giants signed wide receiver Kenny Golladay said he knows a lot of people think the Giants overpaid and he has underproduced, but he believes his self-criticism will motivate him to work hard and turn things around.

“I’m my biggest critic pretty much, so if other people are saying things about me, they’re not going to be harder than I am on myself,” Golladay said. “It’s really just coming into work with that hard hat on every day, keep your head down, trust the process and just grind.”

SNY NFL insider Connor Hughes says the success of wide receivers in Brian Daboll’s offense is predicated on elusiveness and Kenny Golladay, is more of a physical wideout. Signed to a lucrative long-term deal by former Giants GM Dave Gettleman, Golladay appears to be “a fish out of water” in Daboll’s offensive scheme.

New York Giants: Worries for Kenny Golladay I hate to say it, but it’s possible Golladay’s 2021 troubles follow him into 2022 despite a new coaching staff and a new offense. Many were hoping 2022 would serve as his bounce-back campaign. Now, there’s legitimate worry that won’t be happening. Golladay caught one of his three targets for six yards in the Giants’ first preseason game. It seems like he’s failing to create separation on his routes, and even when Daniel Jones fed him in the red zone on third down, he dropped the ball. Golladay really looked like a stud at times with the Lions, but he has struggled ever since making the move to the NFC East.

The 6-foot-7, 350-pound Neal’s ability to move defenders in the run game has translated seamlessly to the NFL. But the first-round pick has endured some rough moments as he adjusts to new pass-blocking techniques.

It’s easy to overreact to one bad (or good) rep during a practice. So to get a better sense of Neal’s development, The Athletic’s Dan Duggan spent Monday’s practice focused on him.

According to The Athletic’s Dan Duggan, “Thibodeaux has come as advertised, with a lightning-quick first step that has been a problem for the Giants’ tackles during training camp.” That’s not enough to make waves, however. Thibodeaux didn’t record a pressure or solo tackle in his 14 snaps against the Patriots last week, but he generally looked good. “Thibodeaux is still working on counter moves, and he has room to develop to become a game-wrecking pass rusher. But the early signs have been promising, with Thibodeaux fitting into the locker room despite pre-draft concerns about his personality.”

Which New York Giants will make the 53-man roster? Among the bigger names NJ.com’s Darryl Slater sees not making the team include QB Davis Webb, WR Darius Slayton, DL Nick Williams, and LB Oshane Ximines.

It’s only practice. But the Giants’ defense is beating up their offense to the point of talking trash about it in the locker room.

“It’s been very competitive,” safety Julian Love said following Monday’s practice. “On the field, off the field, into the locker room. Yeah, we’re gonna be chirping a little bit, just hoping for a response.”

The New York Giants announced Tuesday that they will be adding seven members to their Ring of Honor this year. John Mara announced that running backs Ottis Anderson, Rodney Hampton, and Joe Morris, defensive end Leonard Marshall, defensive back Jimmy Patton, and halfback/receiver Kyle Rote would be inducted into the Giants’ Ring of Honor during the 2022 season.

The Giants are also inducting Senior VP of Medical Services Ronnie Barnes in honor of his 47 years on the Giants’ medical staff.

What a moment for the legends pic.twitter.com/3ymLu1Xk2k — New York Giants (@Giants) August 16, 2022

This week’s opponent

When he was drafted, Cam Taylor-Britt was thought to be a true competitor to Eli Apple at cornerback. Through two weeks of training camp, it’s been clear that Apple is ahead of the rookie, and this supposed “battle” is now all but over.

Bengals center Ben Brown injured his biceps in the preseason opener against the Cardinals this weekend. It will keep him out this season as the Bengals placed Brown on injured reserve Monday. The Bengals have Trey Hill and Lamont Gaillard competing for the backup job behind Ted Karras.

Head coach Zac Taylor said Joe Burrow goes only in 7-on-7 again Monday after his camp debut on Sunday. After they don't practice Tuesday, they'll see if he's good to go in team Wednesday.

"I thought he moved around well, and so again, we'll just continue to take it day by day," Taylor said. "Today is another opportunity to do that. Tomorrow is a player day off. I'm sure he'll do some stuff with that, and the rehab stuff and then we'll see where we're at on Wednesday. That's undetermined where we'll be at. Get him a chance to do another day like he did (Sunday) and that was encouraging for everybody to see."

Around the league

The joint practice between the Patriots and Panthers featured multiple fights and players on both teams kicked off the field.

In one incident, Patriots receivers Kendrick Bourne and Kristian Wilkerson got into it with Panthers defensive back Kenny Robinson, and all three players were kicked out of practice for fighting. Other players got involved as well, although they weren’t sent off. Not long after that, another brawl started, and Patriots offensive lineman James Ferentz was booted along with Panthers defensive tackle Phil Hoskins.

The Jets have embraced the phrase “all gas, no brakes.” That attitude, generally speaking, has led to plenty of avoidable car accidents. One such incident occurred on Friday night, when Jets linebacker Quincy Williams applied a late hit to Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Philly coach Nick Sirianni justifiably blew a gasket. Jets coach Robert Saleh called the hit “egregiously awful.” And Williams got a talking-to from his coordinator as Jeff Ulbrich told reporters that he had a “long talk” with Williams about the hit on Hurts. Ulbrich explained that Williams needs to control his “super powers” of speed and aggressiveness.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers agreed to a one-year deal with outside linebacker Carl Nassib on a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Reserve outside linebacker Cam Gill suffered a Lisfranc injury in the Bucs' preseason opener Saturday. The team did not re-sign veteran Jason Pierre-Paul this offseason, with 2021 first-round draft pick Joe Tryon-Shoyinka stepping into Pierre-Paul's starting role.

According to Mike Silver of The San Francisco Chronicle, Garoppolo "disappeared" in most offseasons -- including in 2018, after he signed his five-year, $137.5 million deal.

"Once he left that press conference nobody heard from him for weeks and weeks," an unnamed 49ers assistant coach on the 2018 staff said. "He didn't return calls, he didn't return texts — he basically just vanished. And we were looking at each other going, 'What just happened.'"

The J.J. Arcega-Whiteside era is over in Philadelphia as the Eagles traded the receiver to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for nickel corner Ugo Amadi.

The Eagles drafted JJAW believing the big-bodied receiver could be a red-zone weapon. However, that hope quickly fizzled as the wideout struggled to gain any separation from DBs and didn't win in traffic. Amadi mostly played nickel in three seasons in Seattle after being drafted in the fourth round in 2019. He brings starting experience to Philly, having made 12 starts in 47 games, netting one interception and 54 tackles in 2021.

In case you missed it

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page

You can find all the shows on our Big Blue View Radio Hub Page.

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS

BBV social platforms

BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube