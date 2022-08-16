Giants to induct seven champions into their Ring of Honor

The New York Giants announced Tuesday that they will be adding seven members to their Ring of Honor this year.

John Mara announced that running backs Ottis Anderson, Rodney Hampton, and Joe Morris, defensive end Leonard Marshall, defensive back Jimmy Patton, and halfback/receiver Kyle Rote would be inducted into the Giants’ Ring of Honor during the 2022 season.

The Giants are also inducting Senior VP of Medical Services Ronnie Barnes in honor of his 47 years on the Giants’ medical staff.

Jimmy Patton passed away in 1972 and Kyle Rote (the first overall pick of the 1951 draft) passed in 2002. Mara notified their families of their induction into the Ring of Honor before the announcement was made.

This is how Anderson, Morris, Hampton and Marshall found out on Tuesday:

Surprise post-practice revelation: visiting #Giants legends RB Rodney Hampton, RB Joe Morris, RB Ottis Anderson and DL Leonard Marshall as well as current head athletic trainer Ronnie Barnes are told in the huddle that they’re being inducted to the Giants ring of honor this year pic.twitter.com/SiHX8nDE8E — Madelyn Burke (@MadelynBurke) August 16, 2022

Each of the honorees is a champion.

Jimmy Patton and Kyle Rote were on the Giants’ 1956 Championship team.

Joe Morris, Ottis Anderson, and Leonard Marshall were on the 1986 Super Bowl team.

Anderson, Marshall, and Rodney Hampton were members of the 1990 Super Bowl team.

Ronnie Barnes has been with the Giants for each of their four Super Bowl wins (1986, 1990, 2007, and 2011)

This year’s class will be inducted into the Ring of Honor at half-time during the Giants’ Sept. 26th Monday Night Football game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Morris played for the Giants from 1982-89. Morris is third in Giants history with 5,296 rushing yards and 1,318 carries, fourth with 48 rushing touchdowns and second with 19 100-yard games. He holds the single-season franchise record with 21 touchdowns in 1985 (four more than anyone else has had in a season). Morris played in two Pro Bowls.

Joe Morris was at a loss for words when finding out that he would be inducted into the Giants Ring of Honor:



"I'm going to remember this for the rest of my life" pic.twitter.com/gH26s5rCeD — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) August 16, 2022

Anderson was a Giant from 1986-1992. He played on the Giants’ Super Bowl XXI and XXV championship teams and was voted the MVP of Super Bowl XXV after rushing for 102 yards and a touchdown in the 20-19 victory against the Buffalo Bills. He was named the NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 1989 after scoring a career-high 14 touchdowns while running for 1,023 yards on 325 carries.

Hampton was a first-round pick in 1990 and played until 1997. Hampton is second in Giants history with 6,897 rushing yards and 1,824 carries. He had five consecutive 1,000-yard seasons (1991-95) and is third with 17 100-yard games and 49 rushing touchdowns.

Hampton is one of eight players in Giants history with at least 3,000 rushing yards and 100 receptions (Morris missed by two catches) and one of eight with 3,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards.

Marshall played in 149 regular-season and 11 postseason games for the Giants from 1982-1992. He played on the Giants’ Super Bowl XXI and XXV title teams and was a Pro Bowler in 1985-86, when he totaled 27.5 sacks.

Patton played for the Giants from 1955-1966 and was a five-time first-team All-Pro.

Rote was a Giant from 1951-1961. He was selected to four Pro Bowls (1953-56) and was a two-time second-team All-Pro (1956 and 1960).

Barnes, the Giants’ Senior Vice President of Medical Services, has been with the team since 1976.

Giants in the Ring of Honor

Class of 2010

Tim Mara, Wellington Mara, Jack Mara, Bob Tisch, George Young, Steve Owen, Jim Lee Howell, Bill Parcells, Mel Hein, Ken Strong, Tuffy Leemans, Emlen Tunnell, Frank Gifford, Rosie Brown, Sam Huff, Andy Robustelli, Y.A. Tittle, Harry Carson, Lawrence Taylor, Al Blozis, Charlie Conerly, Dick Lynch, Joe Morrison, Pete Gogolak, George Martin, Phil Simms., Michael Strahan, Jessie Armstead, Amani Toomer, Tiki Barber

Class of 2011

Alex Webster, Brad Van Pelt, Carl Banks, Mark Bavaro, Dave Jennings

Class of 2015

Chris Snee, Osi Umenyiora, Johnson Johnson, Jack Lummus

Class of 2016

Tom Coughlin, Ernie Accorsi, Justin Tuck

Class of 2021

Eli Manning

Class of 2022

Joe Morris, Ottis Anderson, Rodney Hampton, Leonard Marshall, Jimmy Patton, Kyle Rote, Ronnie Barnes