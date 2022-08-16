Giants roster moves: Giants waive TE Hall, CB Heslop, WR Proehl (injured)

The New York Giants announced Tuesday that they have waived TE Jeremiah Hall, CB Gavin Heslop. WR Austin Proehl was waived with an “injured” designation.

The Giants had until 4pm today to finish trimmer their roster from 90 down to 85 players. The decision to waive Hall comes as a bit of a surprise, as he possesses a unique skill set on the Giants’ 90-man roster. The play of the Giants’ reserve running backs in the first preseason game may have forced the Giants’ hand at the position. Each of Antonio Williams, Gary Brightwell, and Jashaun Corbin made plays over the course of the game. Likewise, UDFA rookie tight end Austin Allen played well in the second half of the game, perhaps giving the Giants more confidence in their traditional tight end depth.

Heslop hasn’t been able to rise up the Giants’ depth chart despite injuries in the secondary. The team also claimed CB Olaijah Griffin off waivers from the Buffalo Bills.

Proehl was waived with the “Injured” designation. That means that while he will go though the normal waiver wire process, he will revert to the Giants’ injured reserve list if he isn’t claimed.

The Giants waived G Josh Rivas, DB Michael Jacquet, and DB Jarrod Wilson on Sunday.

Between today’s moves, Sunday’s moves, and claiming Griffin, the Giants’ roster meets the 85-player limit.