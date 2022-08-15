Giants roster move: CB Olaijah Griffin claimed from Buffalo Bills

The New York Giants have once again turned to the Buffalo Bills for help, this time claiming cornerback Olaijah Griffin off waivers from Buffalo. NFL insider Mike Garafolo was first with the report.

Griffin, 6-foot, 175 pounds is a former USC Trojan who spent the 2021 season on the Bills’ practice squad after going undrafted.

The Giants are continuing to look for depth at cornerback. Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said recently that he is comfortable with the starting trio of Adoree’ Jackson, Aaron Robinson and Darnay Holmes, but that “we’ve just got to keep building on depth.”

The Giants have had injuries across the roster, and the cornerback position has not been immune. Rodarius Williams, who spent much of last season on IR with a knee injury, has been sidelined most of training camp. Third-round pick Cor’Dale Flott has been sidelined since leaving Thursday’s preseason game with an injury.

The Giants have not made the move official, so no corresponding move has been announced.

Adding Griffin to the roster means the Giants will be at 88 players. They need to trim the roster to 85 by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.

Griffin became expendable in Buffalo when the Bills drafted cornerbak Kaiir Elam in the first round and defensive back Christian Benford in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Griffin, incidentally, is the son of two-time Grammy Award-winning rapper Warren G.