Giants training camp, 8/15: Live updates from first practice without fans

The New York Giants hold their first training camp practice without fans Monday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. The day kicks off at 9:30 a.m. with coach Brian Daboll available to media. Practice begins at 10 a.m. and lasts until noon. Big Blue View will be on hand, so come on back for first-hand impressions once practice and player availability ends.

The Giants will likely be short-handed when they take the field for what is expected to be another padded practice. The team’s current injury list is long.

Starting left guard Shane Lemieux “probably won’t be out there this week,” said coach Brian Daboll, who didn’t commit to a time frame for Lemieux’s return. Rookie Joshua Ezeudu, who would likely step in for Lemieux, is also out of action, with Daboll saying he is “working back through some stuff.” Guard/center Jamil Douglas also did not practice Sunday after injuring an ankle during Thursday’s preseason game.

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney will “probably not” practice this week.

Other injured players include:

TE Ricky Seals-Jones (10 straight missed practices), RB Matt Breida, WR Austin Proehl, TE Andre Miller (broken forearm), DL Leonard Williams, DL Justin Ellis, CB Cor’Dale Flott, CB Rodarius Williams, S Dane Belton (broken collarbone).

Follow Monday’s action via @BigBlueView on Twitter and via the Twitter stream below.

Find all the camp coverage you need via our Giants Training Camp StoryStream.

BBV social platforms

BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube