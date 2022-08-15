Giants training camp, 8/15: Brian Daboll — ‘We’re all about the process’

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Throughout training camp the New York Giants have had a considerable number of ugly days offensively. As the Giants try to install a complex new offense with head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, we have seen several days when the passing game has abysmal.

Throughout that time the Giants have continued to insist that they are about process over results at this point in time as they figure out what will, and will not, work for them on offense.

Sunday was another rough day, according to observers who were in attendance. With the season creeping ever closer, when do the Giants need to begin prioritizing results over process?

Head coach Brian Daboll said before Monday’s practice that the time to worry about results has not arrived.

“That’s why we practice. We’re all about the process, so if you have a bad day, you regroup, you look at it, you talk about it,” Daboll said. “Obviously, you want to translate good things in practice to games. We’re evaluating players right now. We’re working through a lot of different schemes. That’s not much different than the last 22 years I’ve been around. But we want to perform well when it counts the most, which is on game day.”

Giants coach Brian Daboll on process vs. production in practice and when production becomes more important.

Better day for offense on Monday

The Giants were more efficient on offense Monday than they have been in several of their recent practices.

There was more motion and more quick game concepts called than we have seen since the early part of camp. The passing attack featured a heavy dose of wide receiver screen and quick throws, appearing not to focus quite as much on some of the more complicated downfield passes.

When Jones did drop back and try to throw down the field, he faced a considerable amount of pressure. That could not have been entirely unexpected, considering the patchwork state of the offensive line with Bredeson and Garcia in first-team roles.

Daniel Jones finished the day 8 of 11. He did throw one bad interception, sailing a quick out well behind Wan’Dale Robinson. The rookie tipped the ball and Darnay Holmes (yes, that man again) picked the ball off.

The Giants also focused a considerable amount of time and energy on the run game in this padded practice.

Wink Martindale doesn’t make it easy

Daboll admitted Monday that sometimes he has to get defensive coordinator Wink Martindale to back off with some of the pressure packages during practice.

“I think it’s (the pressure) good. I think it’s good for an offense, too, to have to deal with that. However many plays in a row, it’s still good. It makes you think. But I do think you want to do that at times where you say, ‘Hey, give me two or three so every play isn’t mental gymnastics of figuring out different things,’ “ Daboll said. “But I think it’s good to apply as much pressure because you’re going to deal with it at some point. Whether it’s 20 plays in a row, you never know about that, but it’s good for an offense to have to work through communication. And it’s really good to sit back after the practice and go through it and really talk about some things that are issues at times.”

Play of the day

Wide receiver Collin Johnson had the offensive play of the day. Johnson made a tumbling catch over a cornerback (could not see who) on a 15-20-yard sideline throw by Jones Johnson, who had seven catches for 82 yards in last week’s preseason game, has been impressive throughout training camp.

“He’s made the most of his opportunities,” Daboll said. “We’ve talked to these guys about earning it. He’s certainly earned it with his opportunities that he’s gotten. If he does well he’ll get more opportunities.”

Coach Daboll on Collin Johnson: "He's made the most of his opportunities"



Coach Daboll on Collin Johnson: "He's made the most of his opportunities"

Injury report

The following Giants did not practice:

Jon Feliciano, Jihad Ward, Elerson Smith, Rodarius Williams, Leonard Williams, Shane Lemieux, Joshua Ezeudu, Jamil Douglas, Ricky Seals-Jones, Matt Breida, Gary Brightwell, Cor’Dale Flott, Dane Belton (broken collarbone), Andre Miller (broken forearm).

“We’re down a little bit. We’re certainly down a little bit,” said coach Brian Daboll. “We got two lines today offensively. So again, those aren’t long lasting deals. But it’s good for some of these other guys to get their chances too now.”

Feliciano, Ward and Smith all left practice on Sunday.

“They’ll be okay,” Daboll said. “They probably won’t go today, but they’ll be alright.”

Andre Patterson returns: The Giants defensive line coach, a 62-year-old who began his coaching career in 1982, has returned to the team. Patterson has missed the last couple of weeks with a health issue. Patterson did not come out to the practice field on Monday, but Daboll said he was in the building working.

Bryan Cox had been running the defensive line in Patterson’s absence.

About those two offensive lines

The Giants’ two offensive line groups were as follows:

Group 1: Andrew Thomas (LT), Max Garcia (LG), Ben Bredeson (C), Mark Glowinski (RG), Evan Neal (RT)

Group 2: Roy Mbaeteka (LT), Devery Hamilton (LG), Garrett McGhin (C), Eric Smith (RG), Will Holden (RT)

Starters will play vs. Bengals

Daboll chose to play starters roughly a quarter in the preseason opener last week against the New England Patriots. Those players will play again on Sunday when the Giants host the Cincinnati Bengals in their second preseason game.

“I do,” said Daboll when asked if he intended for everyone to play. “Now how much? We haven’t got to that yet. But, yeah.”

Seems like the Giants’ starters will again be facing backups.

Just got out of press conference with Zac Taylor. A few notes:



No starters expected to play in NY, same as last week.



Called UDFA WR Kendric Pryor "most improved player since the spring."



LG battle wide open. Volson "is a rookie improving every day." — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) August 15, 2022

Tyrod’s tough day

Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor only threw four passes all day. Unfortunately, he threw two of them to safety Andrew Adams. One was a tipped ball and the second a misread by Taylor, who never saw Adams dropping into the path of a throw intended for Richie James.

Taylor also managed to sail a throw over the head of a wide open Austin Allen, who happens to be 6-foot-9.

Taylor went just 1 of 4 on the day.

No. 3 quarterback Davis Webb was 5 of 7.

1-on-1 drills

