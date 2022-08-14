Giant’s Leonard Williams makes NFL top 100

Sunday night kicked off the annual list of the NFL top 100. Current NFL players vote on who they feel is the best in the league amongst their peers. Each year the NFL Network releases these rankings on special episodes and it means a lot for the players.

The New York Giants have some representation on the list as Leonard Williams has made the top 100 for the second consecutive season. Williams comes in this season at number 97 overall, down from the year before where he was at 84.

Williams is coming off another productive season and has been a constant presence in the interior since being acquired from the New York Jets. Williams finished last season with 6.5 sacks and 81 total tackles with a fumble recovery.

Looking into both of his top 100 seasons makes an even stronger statement that Williams belongs among the game’s elite. Williams had 44 quarterback hits and 18 sacks over the span of the last two seasons which are both top five at the position over that span.

The Giants posted a nice tribute video for “big cat” on Twitter to celebrate the nomination calling Williams the king of the jungle.