Giants training camp 8/14 - Injuries strike on the last day of open practices

The New York Giants held their final open practice on Sunday.

The practice got off on a high note with sophomore EDGE Azeez Ojulari returning from the hamstring injury that landed him on the non-football injury list. However, the good feelings didn’t last long as the Giants were beset with injuries and poor play over the course of practice.

Unfortnately, the injury news — both the positive of Ojulari’s return, and the negative of players leaving the field — is the story of the day, so let’s get to it.

Injury news

Azeez Ojulari returns

Giants head coach Brian Daboll said before practice started that second year edge defender Azeez Ojulari would be taken off NFI list today. And there was Ojulari out on the field for today’s practice, and notably without a red non-contact jersey.

Azeez Ojulari back from the hamstring injury that sidelined him for the first three weeks of camp pic.twitter.com/BiDgzPYBsn — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) August 14, 2022

Elerson Smith and Jihad Ward leave practice

Duggan is also reporting that edge defenders Elerson Smith and Jihad Ward went inside with trainers during practice. The trainers appeared to be checking Smith’s foot or ankle.

Jon Feliciano leaves practice

Ben Bredeson moved from left guard to center when starting center Jon Feliciano left practice with an apparent injury. Feliciano had previously missed several practices with severe dehydration issues.

*Okay, this is getting a bit ridiculous*

Other injury updates

Daboll also confirmed that WR Kadarius Toney (leg) would “probably not” be practicing this week.

He also confirmed that iOL Shane Lemieux would not be practicing this week. He was announced to have suffered a toe injury during Thursday’s game and was spotted on the sideline in a walking boot. Daboll replied “We’ll see,” when asked if Lemieux’s injury would effect the regular season.

Rookie tight end Andre Miller was seen on the side in practice with a cast on his forearm. He suffered a fracture a week ago, but the Giants have yet to place him on injured reserve. Doing so now would end his season.

Rookie OL Joshua Ezeudu is “working through some things physically”, per Daboll, and is listed as questionable for the week. Ben Bredeson seems to be stepping in as the Giants’ starting left guard in Lemieux and Ezeudu’s absence.

Players not spotted at today’s practice: TE Ricky Seals-Jones (10th straight), OL Shane Lemieux (foot), OL Jamil Douglas (ankle), OL Josh Rivas (cut), LB Blake Martinez (?), LB Cam Brown (?), CB Michael Jacquet (cut) and S Jarrod Wilson (cut) — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) August 14, 2022

We’ll have more news and updates for your on the Giants’ injury situation as we get them.

Practice notes

Daniel Bellinger working on his hands

Bellinger player by far the most snaps of any Giant against the Patriots, but he still only saw one target (a one-yard catch for 5 yards). He was spotted getting some extra work catching the ball before practice

Another ugly practice

This practice was dominated by injury news, but the work on the field seemed to be sloppy as well.

On the upside, Darnay Holmes continued his hot streak, nabbing a one-handed interception.

Darnay Holmes just made a one-handed INT of Daniel Jones in the end zone on a pass intended for Collin Johnson — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) August 14, 2022

Adoree Jackson also got in on the action with some amazing concentration after deflecting a Daniel Jones pass.

Juggling pick pic.twitter.com/P4a3YiJFrJ — New York Giants (@Giants) August 14, 2022

The downside is that those interceptions came against Daniel Jones and the Giants’ starting offense, which have struggled throughout camp. All in all, the Giants’ offense seemed to struggle badly today, with multiple reporters noting a sloppy performance.

Sloppy ending to this practice. — Patricia Traina (@Patricia_Traina) August 14, 2022

Maybe the worst practice of camp for the #Giants first string offense.



Worse: more injuries on both sides of the ball — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) August 14, 2022

Just a brutal day for the Giants offense. Camp stats are what they are but I had Daniel Jones at 6-19 with two interceptions (Adoree’ Jackson, Darnay Holmes). Jones also had to scramble a handful of times because of protection issues. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) August 14, 2022

Really rough day for #Giants offense. Completing passes was a struggle. Daniel Jones went 6-of-20 w/INT.



It’s really hard when you can’t get easy completions to a No. 1 receiver. Kenny Golladay played plenty and didn’t catch a pass on 2 targets. Kadarius Toney was out w/injury. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 14, 2022

Roster moves

The Giants, as well as the other 32 teams, have until Monday, August 15th to trim their rosters from 90 to 85 players. So far the Giants have cut: