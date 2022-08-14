Giants training camp, Week 3: 3 risers and 3 fallers

We are now a full three weeks into training camp/preseason for the New York Giants. Let’s take our weekly look at risers and fallers as we look toward the 2022 season.

Risers

Ben Bredeson — With Shane Lemieux and Jamil Douglas suffering injuries during Thursday’s game, Bredeson played 64 snaps at center in relief of Jon Feliciano. He snapped well and blocked well. His 90.0 grade from Pro Football Focus is in the ‘elite’ category, and topped only by Devery Hamilton’s 90.1 in 70 left tackle snaps. Bredeson had a 91.5 run-blocking grade and allowed just one pressure in 41 pass-blocking snaps. He also earned praise from head coach Brian Daboll, who called him “a good player for us.”

Austin Calitro — The veteran linebacker, a long-shot to make the 53-man roster, tipped an interception to himself against the Patriots, and tied for the team-high with four tackles. Oh, and the Giants trotted him out to talk to the media Friday evening.

Darrian Beavers — More and more, the sixth-round pick out of Cincinnati is looking like a player who could end up with a significant role on the Giants’ 2022 defense. He has been working as the second-team MIKE behind Blake Martinez. I am interested to see if Beavers begins to cut into Tae Crowder’s practice reps at the WILL position.

Fallers

Aaron Robinson — The second-year cornerback has had a good training camp. He had a rough go in the preseason game. I hope this is a learning experience for the 2021 third-round pick and not a sign of things to come.

Kenny Golladay — After a good second week of practice that had the $72 million man in the ‘Risers’ category, Golladay stumbled in the preseason game. He was targeted three times and had just one catch for an inconsequential 6 yards. He dropped a ball near the goal line that might have been a touchdown, and in the process didn’t appear to run a very inspired pass route. He also couldn’t get open on a 1-on-1 go ball in the end zone.

Backup cornerbacks — Can any of these guys help the 2022 Giants. Rookie Cor’Dale Flott, the reserve most likely to do so, suffered a groin injury. The rest of the backups, with the exception of a couple of good plays by undrafted rookie Darren Evans, ran around and generally looked like players who don’t belong on NFL rosters. Which, to be honest, many of them probably don’t.