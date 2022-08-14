Giants training camp, 8/14: Live updates from final practice with fans

The New York Giants hold their final public training camp practice on Sunday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. The day kicks off at 9:30 a.m. with coach Brian Daboll available to media. Practice begins at 10 a.m. and lasts until noon.

The Giants could be short-handed when they take the field. The following players did not play in Thursday’s preseason opener against the New England Patriots, and there is no word on how many of them will practice on Sunday:

Defensive linemen Leonard Williams and Justin Ellis; linebackers Blake Martinez and Carter Coughlin; wide receivers Kadarius Toney, David Sills and Austin Proehl; running back Matt Breida; tight ends Ricky Seals-Jones and Andre Miller; and defensive backs Rodarius Williams and Dane Belton.

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard and offensive linemen Nick Gates and Matt Peart remain on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, and linebacker Azeez Ojulari in on the reserve/non-football injury list.

In Thursday’s game, offensive lineman Shane Lemieux (toe), offensive lineman Jamil Douglas (ankle) and cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (groin) also suffered injuries. As of Friday afternoon, Daboll was not able to provide clarity on the extent of those injuries.

Here is some of what has happened thus far in training camp:

Find all the camp coverage you need via our Giants Training Camp StoryStream.

