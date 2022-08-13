Giants news, 8/13: Poll -- Giants fans overwhelmingly upbeat entering season

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Giants fans are feeling good

In our first ‘SB Nation Reacts poll of the 2022 NFL season, Giants fans are feeling overwhelmingly positive about the direction of the team under new GM Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll.

In case you are wondering, voting took place before the 23-21 victory on Thursday night over the New England Patriots.

PFF grades

Yes, Pro Football Focus grades preseason games. Here are a few noteworthy Giants’ grades from Thursday night:

OFFENSE:

Backup left tackle Devery Hamilton had a 90.1 grade in 70 snaps. Backup center Ben Bredeson checked in at 90.0. Rookie right tackle Evan Neal scored a 54.2 in 18 snaps.

DEFENSE:

Backup linebacker Austin Calitro had a crazy-good 95.1 grade. Rookie linebacker Micah McFadden had an under-the-radar excellent grade of 88.9. Kayvon Thibodeaux had a 67.6 grade in just 14 snaps. Aaron Robinson’s 43.4 grade was indicative of his tough night.

“It was fine,” Boomer said. “Daniel Jones I thought was a little nervous, but I expect that. Saquon was OK, he wasn’t great. “There was a play late in the first quarter where Saquon’s replacement was in the backfield and he got steamrolled right into Daniel Jones. It was a blitz by the patriots and it affected Daniel Jones’ throw. So some things haven’t changed. There was also a delayed blitz on a play action pass, and he got hit, so some of those things have to be ironed out.”

Well, yeah, Boomer. It was the first preseason game. You expect perfection?

Kadarius Toney is the choice here.

There’s plenty of optimism that the Giants offense and quarterback Daniel Jones can take a leap under a new coaching staff and with an offensive line that should be better. Part of that rests on what Toney brings as a lightning quick playmaker. They’ll want to get the ball in his hands any way possible, and he’s explosive when he gets it. The opportunities will be there.

“What you like about being a rookie is you have something to prove. It motivates you every day,” Beavers said. “This is my dream. I wanted to get drafted. That was the goal, that’s what happened. Everyone’s dream is to be the first [at his position] off the board, but I wanted to have an opportunity to prove myself, and that’s what I’m trying to do.”

Dan Duggan with his take on Thursday night.

