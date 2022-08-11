Giants injury updates: Shane Lemieux, Jamil Douglas, Cor’Dale flott injured

The New York Giants played all their starters on Thursday against the New England Patriots in their preseason opener, except for those that were out with an injury. Brian Daboll was applauded for this decision and it was a welcome change for a team that needed the live reps. Unfortunately with that always comes the risk of injury which came to a realization tonight when left guard Shane Lemieux left the game with a toe injury after the first drive.

Giants LG Shane Lemieux heading into the locker room. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) August 11, 2022

After only playing 17 snaps last year after a training camp knee injury, Lemieux emerged as the clear choice for the starting left guard spot this season. After Lemieux exited the game he was replaced at left guard by rookie third-round pick Joshua Ezeudu.

Lemieux was announced to be out for the rest of the night shortly after that. Hopefully, this is just a precautionary move for the Giants as it is only a preseason game and there is no reason to risk further injury.

Giants LG Shane Lemieux is in a walking boot for a left toe injury. Obviously we'll have to see the severity. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) August 12, 2022

Jamil Douglas injured

The Giants lost veteran offensive lineman Jamil Douglas to an ankle injury in the second half.

Another injury to the #Giants OLine-- Jamil Douglas (ankle) will not return — Madelyn Burke (@MadelynBurke) August 12, 2022

The Giants lost offensive tackle Matt Gono to a neck injury and guard Marcus McKethan to a torn ACL earlier in training camp.

Cor’Dale Flott out

Rookie cornerback Cor’Dale Flott suffered a groin injury on Thursday night.