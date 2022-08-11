 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Giants injury updates: Shane Lemieux, Jamil Douglas, Cor’Dale flott injured

Giants could not escape preseason opener without some injuries

New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images

The New York Giants played all their starters on Thursday against the New England Patriots in their preseason opener, except for those that were out with an injury. Brian Daboll was applauded for this decision and it was a welcome change for a team that needed the live reps. Unfortunately with that always comes the risk of injury which came to a realization tonight when left guard Shane Lemieux left the game with a toe injury after the first drive.

After only playing 17 snaps last year after a training camp knee injury, Lemieux emerged as the clear choice for the starting left guard spot this season. After Lemieux exited the game he was replaced at left guard by rookie third-round pick Joshua Ezeudu.

Lemieux was announced to be out for the rest of the night shortly after that. Hopefully, this is just a precautionary move for the Giants as it is only a preseason game and there is no reason to risk further injury.

Jamil Douglas injured

The Giants lost veteran offensive lineman Jamil Douglas to an ankle injury in the second half.

The Giants lost offensive tackle Matt Gono to a neck injury and guard Marcus McKethan to a torn ACL earlier in training camp.

Cor’Dale Flott out

Rookie cornerback Cor’Dale Flott suffered a groin injury on Thursday night.

