Giants-Patriots, preseason Week 1: Live updates

The New York Giants open their preseason Thursday night (7 p.m. ET/NFL Network and NBC-4), marking Brian Daboll’s sideline debut as the team’s head coach.

Seeing old friends

Daboll’s debut comes against Bill Belichick, a mentor and former employer, and friend and for Giants head coach Joe Judge, whom Daboll replaced. He isn’t waxing sentimental.

“I haven’t thought about it yet. I’m so focused on trying to get things right every day. Obviously he’s [Belichick is] a mentor of mine, but I haven’t sat there and been like, ‘Oh, this is the first game,’ “ Daboll said. “I know my wife and kids are gonna try to get out to it. But he’s coached what, 750 games? This is the first preseason game for me. I’m just trying to do right by my team. Not really worrying about me.”

The fact that Judge is on the other sideline as the New England quarterbacks coach and offensive assistant, might be a bit awkward for some of the guys on the roster who played for him the past two years. Again, it is not something Daboll is concerned with.

“I haven’t even addressed it. You’ve been in this league long enough where I’ve coached against friends, players, trainers. It’s kind of like you get used to it, you know?,” Daboll said. “For being as long in the league as I’ve been, like, I know 10 other guys on this staff, I’ve worked with four of them, or I was at this place last year and I go to this place. It’s just kind of the nature of the NFL.”

Starters vs. backups

Daboll has said that all healthy Giants’ starters will play.

“I think that’s important to play football: to have live reps. How many reps that’s going to be, I can’t tell you right now,” Daboll said. “I think it’s going to be less for some and more for others, and each game will have a plan going into it. I anticipate all of our guys playing on Thursday.”

That won’t be the case for the Patriots, who are not expected to play starters.

